RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4 aired on MTV on Friday, January 26, at 8 pm ET. The Emmy-winning reality TV show which features drag queens pitted against each other, all competing to outdo their opponents, has sent another contestant packing this week.

The ultimate winner of the competition series earns the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and takes home the whopping grand prize of $200,000.

The previous episode witnessed all 14 queens come face-to-face for the first time as they competed on a three-category ball with nursery rhyme characters and history’s most iconic moms as the central theme. Their design skills were also put to the test in a menswear-only sewing task.

Hershii LiqCour-Jete became the first queen to be eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 in episode 3, while Nymphia Wind was announced as the winner.

What happened on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4?

In episode 4, the remaining 13 queens took part in an RDR Live challenge, which was a Drag Race take on fan-favorite weekend show, Saturday Night Live. The challenge tested the queens’ ability to perform live sketch comedy in a single take, but drama arose while assigning roles about who gets what part.

Plane Jane and Morphine clashed for a role but it was Megami who eventually got the part. Sapphira and Mirage both wanted to play the host but the latter won the argument. A similar rivalry was seen between Dawn and Plasma. During the monologue, Mirage stumbled over her words and appeared hesitant. Meanwhile, Plasma impressed the judges with her impression of Barbra Streisand.

For the runway segment, the queens recreated Cher's looks. Without ‘Rate-a-queen’, the judges announced Plasma as the winner this week.

Who was eliminated on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4?

Considering the challenge and runway, the queen who landed in the bottom three spots were Geneva, Mhi'ya, and Mirage. Notably, it was Geneva’s second consecutive time in the bottom which led her to compete in the lip-sync battle.

The second official lip-syncing on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 was held between Geneva and Mirage. The queens performed on Cher’s Dark Lady. Unfortunately, Mirage became the second queen to be eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 in episode 4 because it was evident she didn’t know the lyrics of the song.

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 4?

The Emmy-winning reality competition is telecasted on MTV. Episode 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race will also be accessible on streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Philo, and Sling TV. Additionally, MTV is also available on Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo TV.

Notably, in episodes 1 and 2, winners Plane Jane and Sapphira Cristal were awarded immunity that the queens can use at any point in the competition. The 12 queens who survived this week were Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Megami, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal, and Xunami Muse.

The challenges are getting tougher each week and in the next episode, all the queens will once again assemble in the Werk room to ace a new task.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 5 will be released on Friday, February 1 at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here