How old is Mirage Amuro? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 contestant

RuPaul’s Drag Race returned to MTV for its 16th season on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Emmy-winning reality TV show features 14 new drag queens competing for the grand prize of $200,000. As per the format of the show, talented drag queens will be pitted against each other so that they can outdo their opponents.

The ultimate winner of the competition series earns the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. One of the contestants participating this season is the Las Vegas-based Mirage Amuro. Dubbed the ‘Legs of Las Vegas’, she is well-known for towering in seven-inch high heels and rendering energetic performances.

Already a showgirl, the quirky queen is a Native American and Mexican beauty gearing up to put up a tough battle against her competitors.

Mirage Amuro from RuPaul’s Drag Race is 29 years old

Mirage Amuro, 29, simply goes by the stage name Mirage on the show. Her moniker was formed by taking inspiration from the redeemed antagonist of the hit animated film The Incredibles. When it comes to her last name, ‘Amuro’, the Las Vegas queen chose it to pay tribute to former singer and actress Namie Amuro, her drag mother’s favorite singer.

While growing up, Mirage opted for a ballet school, but she dropped out eventually. Alexis Mateo and Anetra are credited with helping Mirage during her stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race. They likely advised her and also worked on the Las Vegas native’s wardrobe together.

On the show, Mirage Amuro made a dashing entry with the quote,

“I hope you trash bags are ready to lose.”

The drag queen continues to captivate people with her bold personality and quirky sartorial choices on social media. Amuro calls herself “a performer, not a conformer” in her Instagram bio. Her online updates have garnered the 29-year-old a following of 38.2k users on the photo-sharing application.

Mirage's social media page is dominated by displays of her stylish fashion statements and glimpses of her nightlife exploits.

A week before debuting on the competition series, Mirage Amuro expressed her excitement about participating in RuPaul’s Drag Race, stating:

"Six days people lol I am freaking out. I can’t wait for everyone to see this season and what is about to happen to these aweful aweful drag queens lol."

Everything about RuPaul’s Drag Race

The two-part show’s premiere showed all the drag queens flexing their talent. This season, the competition has introduced a twist titled ‘Rate-A-Queen.’ As per this, contestants will be able to rank their fellow queens after each performance to determine the top and bottom contenders of the week.

The competition will continue its legacy in the aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, which will begin airing immediately after this season.

Where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race?

The Emmy-winning reality competition will exclusively be released on MTV. However, if you do not have an active MTV connection, the episodes will also be accessible on a variety of streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Philo, and Sling TV. Additionally, MTV is also available on Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo TV.

Those interested can catch up with RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 every Friday at 8 pm ET on MTV.