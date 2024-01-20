RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 3: Recap and more details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3 was released on MTV on Thursday, January 19, at 8 pm ET. The Emmy-winning reality TV show features 14 drag queens pitted against each other, all competing to outdo their opponents and ultimately winning the grand prize of $200,000.

Notably, the contestants were split into two groups of seven and the first two episodes saw the introductions of each group separately. In episode 2, fans witnessed the performances of cast members - Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jete, Megami, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, and Plasma.

Out of them, Plane Jane, who boldly established herself as the villain of season 16, emerged as the winner. While no eliminations were held in the first two episodes, episode 3 sent one of the queens packing.

What happened on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 3 witnessed all 14 queens come face-to-face for the first time. They competed on a three-category ball with nursery rhyme characters and history’s most iconic moms as the central theme. Their design skills were also put to the test in a menswear-only sewing task.

Owing to the newly introduced Rate-A-Queen twist in the premiere format, which enables each queen to rank the others from best to worst, Nymphia Wind, Sapphira, and Q were revealed to be the top three contestants of this week. With the judges' critiques as a significant factor, Nymphia Wind was announced as the winner in episode 3.

Meanwhile, a segment of the show also saw the unveiling of the results of Rate-A-Queen votes from the first two episodes. Only the top two queens were revealed to the viewers in episodes 1 and 2. Megami was visibly emotional to learn the verdict that she was ranked dead in her group.

Who was eliminated on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3?

While Nymphia Wind, Sapphira, and Q were the top three contestants, the bottom three stops were filled by Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jete and Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige this week. Fortunately, Mhi’ya didn’t have to compete for survival in the lip sync battle.

Notably, in the last two episodes, winners Plane Jane and Sapphira Cristal were awarded immunity that the queens can use at any point in the competition. The eviction was likely stalled since the contestants were split into two groups of seven.

The first official lip-syncing on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 was held between Geneva and Hershii. The queens performed on Ava Max’s Maybe You’re the Problem. Unfortunately, Hershii became the first queen to be eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 in episode 3.

Where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3?

The Emmy-winning reality competition is telecasted on MTV. Episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race will also be accessible on streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Philo, and Sling TV. Additionally, MTV is also available on Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo TV.

In the next episode, all the queens’ sketch comedy skills will be put to the test as they compete in the RPDR Live comedy show. The ultimate winner of the competition series earns the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4 will be released on Thursday, January 26 at 8 pm ET on MTV.