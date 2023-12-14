RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16: Release timings for all regions

RuPaul's Drag Race, a show that has redefined the landscape of reality TV and drag culture, is set to unveil its 16th season. This much-anticipated season is scheduled to premiere on January 5, 2024, at 8 pm ET on MTV. Marking another chapter in a series celebrated for its vibrant showcase of drag talent, season 16 promises to bring a fresh array of talent and entertainment.

The show continues to be a shining example of artistic expression and competition in the drag world, as spectators eagerly anticipate its presentation on a global scale. The upcoming season, featuring 14 new queens, is poised to continue the show's legacy of diversity and creativity. With a grand prize of $200,000 sponsored by Cash App, the competition is expected to be as intense as ever.

Timings

The premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 is set for January 5, 2024, at 8 pm ET. This timing is crucial for fans who eagerly anticipate the return of this iconic show. Viewers across different regions can adjust this timing to their respective time zones, ensuring no one misses the grand opening.

Here’s the list of timezone-adjusted timings of the premiere:

Time zone Date Day Timings Eastern Time (ET) Jan 5, 2024 Friday 8:00 PM Central Time (CT) Jan 5, 2024 Friday 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) Jan 5, 2024 Friday 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) Jan 5, 2024 Friday 5:00 PM Alaska Time (AKT) Jan 5, 2024 Friday 4:00 PM Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) Jan 5, 2024 Friday 3:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 1:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 2:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 3:00 AM Moscow Time (MSK) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 4:00 AM Gulf Standard Time (GST) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 6:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 9:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 10:00 AM Australian Eastern Time (AET) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 12:00 PM New Zealand Time (NZT) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 2:00 PM Brasília Time (BRT) Jan 5, 2024 Friday 10:00 PM Argentina Time (ART) Jan 5, 2024 Friday 10:00 PM Western European Time (WET) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 12:00 AM South Africa Standard Time (SAST) Jan 6, 2024 Saturday 3:00 AM

Where to watch

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will be available on MTV, its original broadcasting network. For those who prefer online streaming, the episodes will also be accessible on the official MTV website and its streaming applications.

International viewers have not been left out. The show will be available on various platforms and networks globally, namely Netflix and WOW Presents Plus, allowing fans from different countries to enjoy the latest season.

Plot

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 introduces a novel twist in its format, starting with a two-hour premiere episode titled Rate-A-Queen. This season diverges from previous ones by featuring two distinct talent shows in the initial episode. In a unique turn, the contestants will have the opportunity to rate each other's performances, adding a strategic element to the competition.

The winner of this season will not only earn the esteemed title of America's Next Drag Superstar but also a significant cash prize of $200,000, a gesture reflecting the show's commitment to celebrating and supporting drag talent.

Cast dynamics

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 boasts a diverse group of 14 queens, each bringing their unique flair and style to the competition. This assortment of talents and personalities is expected to foster a dynamic and captivating viewing experience. The interactions and performances of these queens, set against the backdrop of the show's new format, are anticipated to be a highlight of the season.

The judging panel, featuring the return of RuPaul, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, and Ross Matthews, is set to bring their seasoned insights and critiques, further enriching the competition.

The new season is poised to be a landmark installment in the series. With its global reach, innovative format, and diverse cast, RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 continues to push the boundaries of what reality TV can offer. Keep your reminders set for January 5, 2024!