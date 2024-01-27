"3/10": RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans disappointed with RDR Live segment

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, January 26, 2024. During the segment, the drag performers competed in a 'RDR Live' segment, a parody of Saturday Night Live! with Sarah Michelle Geller as a guest judge for the episode.

The cast members then had to create runway looks inspired by the iconic Cher as the runway category was 'Everything Every-Cher All At Once.' While fans were thoroughly impressed with the cast's runway looks, the parody skit section failed to impress.

They took to social media to express their opinions and noted that the show should 'Sashay Away' with RDR. One person, @vivalasdrag, wrote on X:

"I'll give RDR live a solid 3/10, pls never do it again..."

RuPaul's Drag Race fans think RDR Live was a flop

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4, titled RDR Live! the remaining 13 queens returned to the Werkroom and divided themselves into teams. The task at hand was to put on a complete skit as part of the RDR Live! - a segment that was introduced in All-Stars season 8. The teams had to put on a complete show, in one take, with a host, "cold open and Weekend Update."

Xunami Muse, Morphine Love Dion, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige were part of one team. Their skit portrayed Mhi'ya as an on-field reporter while the other two were QNN broadcasters reporting a flood. Plasma, Sapphira, and Nymphia performed a Christmas-inspired Barbra Shop Quartet.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and noted that RuPaul's Drag Race should never think about doing an RDR Live challenge again.

Later in the episode, RuPaul performed Giddy Up, followed by the drag performers showcasing their Cher-inspired outfits on the runway. Xunami Muse was the first contestant on the runway with her "Cher the Prisoner" outfit. Next up was Morphine Love Dion with her "Academy Award Cher."

Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige was up next with her "Cher promoting Burlesque" attire. Geneva Karr's "Cher as Ringmaster for Ringling Brothers" was the next queen onstage. Mirage embodied "Cher in Concert" while Megami appeared as "Cher turn back time." Plane Jane embodied Cher from 1974's Met Gala and Amanda Tori Meating appeared as "Cher Doll."

Dawn appeared as Mod Cher followed by Q, recreating a look from The Sunny and Cher Comedy Hour. Plasma embodied the icon's Met Gala look from 1985 while Nymphia Wind embodied "Cher Egyptian Goddess." Sapphira Cristal appeared as Cher during her Vegas Residency.

Plasma became the top performer of the week in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4 while Mirage was sent packing. Her RDR Live host gig didn't impress the judges and neither did her Cher look. The judges noted that the hair was from a different decade than the rest of her look.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with another episode on MTV.

