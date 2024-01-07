Where to follow Sapphira Cristál from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 on Instagram?

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 premiered on January 5, 2024 on MTV. Among the 14 contestants battling it out on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, Sapphira Cristál has caught the audience's attention.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestant Sapphira Cristál is active on social media and her Instagram profile is @sapphiracristal, where she frequently posts updates on her life. Her bio describes her as Philadelphia's crown jewel.

The show is set to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, having started with an unforgettable premiere. Since the show debuted in 2009, the franchise has expanded into other countries and given rise to several spinoffs.

The international editions of Drag Race and All Stars that air on Wow Presents+ are so frequent that even the show's most ardent fans find it difficult to keep up.

Who is RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestant Sapphira Cristál?

According to Brooklyn Bowl, RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestant Sapphira Cristál is a Drag queen, songwriter, and opera singer who has a six-octave vocal range and is well-known for her dramatic lip sync routine.

Sapphira has competed throughout the country and is the proud owner of 14 pageant titles, including Miss'd America (2020–2021). She has made two notable appearances at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival; one in 2019 as a featured artist and another in 2023 as part of the same programme as Stephanie Blythe.

Within the drag community, Sapphira is well-known for being a popular host and anchor who captivates the crowd and forges a unique, personal bond with them.

Through her visits to high schools, colleges, and youth camps, Sapphira aims to uplift the youth.

In addition to giving talks at Rockland Community College, she spent several years conducting master classes in drag makeup and performance at Emerson College.

Sapphira has taught master courses at the Philadelphia Burlesque Academy and other dance studios. She is an accomplished teacher who is known for her stage presence and attitude.

Sapphira collaborates with nonprofit organizations and charitable societies whenever she can to raise money to improve the lives of others. As she lives by the motto, "There is no better exercise for the heart than reaching down to lift someone up," she has made it her goal to inspire, uplift, and encourage everyone around her.

What happened in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 premiere?

Due to RuPaul's Drag Race season 16's decision to adhere to its tried-and-true split-premiere format, viewers were not given a complete preview of the participants. The episode was rather average for a premiere, though there may be some surprises along the road.

As the first contestant into the Werk Room, Q laid down the gauntlet in the race to have the "Most Un-Googleable Name," but she would still have to contend with Mirage, Dawn, and Plasma who are due to make their appearance next week.

Sapphira Cristál was next to enter the room, making strange noises. The vividly colored Mirage from Las Vegas came next, and she referred to the other girls as trash.

The first task of the premiere was the photo shoot, only this time it took place on a porch. Dawn was the one who understood that the picture shoot was only a front and that the true struggle was getting Ru to like them, which required making Ru laugh.

By that metric, Dawn and Sapphira were the clear winners. Then it was declared that they would be rating one another in a task akin to a talent show.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 air every Friday on MTV.