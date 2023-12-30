RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World Season 2: Everything we know

The incredible BBC series that is RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World will soon be returning to the screen for a season 2, and fans are obviously excited. The series, like always, promises fierce competition amongst the dazzling queens gathered from all around the world.

Drag Queens from other iterations of RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Canada, Thailand, Holland and the US will be seen in the global edition of the series. RuPaul’s Drag Race Versus The World is set to premiere in early 2024. The winner of the first edition of the series, Mo Heart, will be seen in a cameo, at least during the initial episodes.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World: Release date, timings, and everything else

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World first aired in 2022, with Blu Hydrangea coming out as the winner of the first season. Now, the queens will be gearing up for another round of competition with the likes of Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton returning as the judges.

Alongside a $1 million cash prize, the title of the ‘Queen of the Mother Tucking World’ will also be on the line on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World.

To mark the occasion, RuPaul said the following:

"When queens of this caliber come together, something truly magical happens. I can't wait to share the international love with audiences in the UK and around the globe."

The same sentiment was aired by Fiona Campbell, who is the Controller of Youth Audience at BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. The upcoming season promises to be bigger, and will include winners from various previous iterations of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

A detailed schedule for the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World has not yet been released. However, further information on the same can be expected soon.

Speaking about the upcoming edition of the show, Campbell noted:

“We're thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of Drag Race UK Versus The World for a second series on BBC Three! Get ready for more fierce competition, dazzling performances, and a celebration of drag excellence from queens around the globe. It's going to be an unforgettable journey that pushes the boundaries of creativity and charisma. Tune in for a season that promises to be bigger, bolder, and more fabulous than ever!"

The first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World included queens from a range of regions as well, including Canada, Thailand, and the US. Blue Hydrangea still became the first-ever queen from Ireland to have won the coveted title.

Fans can expect further information in the coming days. Regardless, with excitement building up already, RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World can be expected to be one of the biggest hits of 2024.