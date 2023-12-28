RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Cheddar Gorgeous sets sight on Big Brother for her next challenge

Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK recently came to an end in November 2023. The winner of the series, Cheddar Gorgeous, has since quickly set her sights on her next challenges. Gorgeous initially was seen on a stint at Celebrity Mastermind. Here, unlike her time on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Gorgeous returned with the winning prize and again appears to be intent on quickly planning her next move.

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Cheddar, whose real name is Michael Atkins, revealed a range of details about what she wants to do next. The conversation eventually inched toward a potential Big Brother appearance, a series that has been extremely famous for giving reality stars a further chance to express their talents.

Cheddar Gorgeous wants to be on Big Brother following RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Celebrity Mastermind

Gorgeous has already proven to her worldwide fans that she is the multi-talented diva that she promised on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Her appearance on Celebrity Mastermind saw fans get their first glimpse of a rather different side of her personality. The recent appearances on multiple shows also seem to have only increased her appetite for the future.

Speaking during the interview, Cheddar first talked about how she was tired of not having performed in some time. This led to her confession that she would want to be involved in a dancing reality show, next:

"I'd love to do a dancing [show]. I wouldn't do it on ice though because nobody wants to see me fall over and I've got a back condition. I'm getting very old now."

However, that is hardly the extent of her future plans. When asked about a potential Big Brother appearance, Cheddar claimed that she would love to be on the show, simply because it will allow her to socialize with others:

"I’d probably do Big Brother because I think it's quite interesting. I think it gives a lot of opportunity to talk and I like talking and I quite like people. So, I feel like that would be a nice one to do because it brings you into a lot of proximity with other people."

Hence, while the primary aim seems to be to be involved in a dancing reality show, Cheddar is seemingly content with a potential Big Brother appearance as well.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alum will therefore be among thousands of fans who will already be looking forward to the announcement of Big Brother’s new season. Hence, while her time on RuPaul’s Drag Race may have come to an end for the time being, there is little doubt that Cheddar Gorgeous is already looking forward to making a similar impact in the future.