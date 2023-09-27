RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5: Release date, time, cast, plot, and more

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 is set to premiere on September 28 at 4 pm ET, on BBC Three. This installment, like the others, will be hosted by RuPaul, who will also be on the judge's panel alongside the franchise's veteran Michelle Visage, with Graham Norton and Alan Carr appearing on a rotational basis. Featuring 10 talented queens all battling it out for the same title, the upcoming season is sure to bring viewers heaps of drama and entertainment.

Continuing the tradition, each maxi-challenge winner will receive a RuPeter badge, which will improve their chances of snatching the crown. However, one queen will have to bid farewell to the competition every week. The cast for the season includes Alexis Saint Pete, Banksie, Cara Melle, DeDeLicious, Ginger Johnson, Kate Butch, Michael Marouli, Miss Naomi Carter, Tomara Thomas, and Vicki Vivacious.

When and where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5

10 fierce queens are currently gearing up to take BBC Three by storm. RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 can be streamed on the channel, with its first episode airing on September 28 or 29 depending on the viewer's time zone.

Here's the release schedule for the premiere episode:

Country/Time zone Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) September 28, 2023 4:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) September 28, 2023 3:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) September 28, 2023 2:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) September 28, 2023 1:00 pm Alaska (AKT) September 28, 2023 12:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) September 28, 2023 10:00 am England (BST) September 28, 2023 9:00 pm Scotland (BST) September 28, 2023 9:00 pm Wales (BST) September 28, 2023 9:00 pm Northern Ireland (BST) September 28, 2023 9:00 pm France (CEST) September 28, 2023 10:00 pm Spain (CEST) September 28, 2023 10:00 pm Germany (CEST) September 28, 2023 10:00 pm Italy (CEST) September 28, 2023 10:00 pm Australia (AEST) September 29, 2023 6:00 am India (IST) September 29, 2023 1:30 am South Korea (KST) September 29, 2023 5:00 am Japan (JST) September 29, 2023 5:00 am

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 format, challenges, and more

RuPaul's Drag Race has branched out globally, with over 30 sensational seasons across all its spinoffs. Following suit, season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will likely stick to its original format.

10 queens will compete for the title of the UK's next drag superstar. They will face a mini-challenge and a maxi-challenge each episode, which will require them to showcase their wide array of talents. From the infamous Snatch Game, Rusicals, and design challenges, to stand-up, acting, high-intensity choreography, and more, the competitors will have to impress the judges week after week.

The winner of the mini-challenge will gain an advantage going into the maxi-challenge. The queens that emerge triumphant in both challenges will get one RuPeter badge each, which will then increase their odds of winning the competition.

Every week, the two contestants at the bottom will enter a "lip-sync for your life" battle, in which they will face off against each other with unbelievable moves, splits, and death drops while lipsyncing to a pre-decided track. The winner will save themselves from elimination, while the other will have to leave the show.

All the judges, including Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton, will return to the RuPaul's Drag Race UK panel this season. Guest judges expected to make an appearance during the upcoming season are Aisling Bea, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo, Daphne Guinness, Joel Dommet, Kristen Mc Menamy, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Suranne Jones, and Yasmin Finney.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 queens

Season 5 will feature 10 queens, who will put their best foot forward and showcase their persona through a series of challenges. The contestants competing for the crown in this season of RuPaul's Drag Race are:

Alexis Saint Pete Banksie Cara Melle DeDe Licious Ginger Johnson Kate Butch Michael Marouli Miss Naomi Carter Tomara Thomas Vicki Vivacious

All the queens are ready to compete for the prestigious title and win the show and fans can't wait to see what each one of them brings to the table. Tune in to BBC Three for the season 5 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, on September 28, at 9 pm ET.