"The twists are twisting": RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to new twists in season 16

RuPaul's Drag Race returned to screens with a brand new season on Friday, January 5, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the first seven queens arrive in the workroom following the split premiere format. This means the rest of the cast will come in the next segment.

During the pilot episode of season 16, Mama Ru informed the cast members of the twists, which included the Rate-A-Queen twist. The host and creator of the show told the cast that the judges' panel would not decide the result of the maxi challenge; instead, the queens would pick the top and bottom performers.

The twists tore fans, and they took to social media to express it.

"Finally some good twists:" RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 brings in a new format

Another twist of the season was that the players could earn immunity they may choose to use in future challenges. Fans took to social media to react to the new twists, and while some were excited, others did not.

Which seven queens were featured in the season premiere?

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 started with a classic split-premiere format, meaning only half of the contestants were featured in the first episode. Drag artist Q entered the werk room first, followed by Xumani Muse, Kandy Muse's daughter.

This was followed by Amanda Tori Meating, followed by Amanda's biggest opponent, Morphine Love Dion. Sapphira Cristál entered the Werk Room next, followed by Mirage and Dawn. The seven queens competed in their first mini-challenge, a photo shoot, but they didn't just have to look their best; they also had to work hard to make Mama Ru laugh.

Dawn and Sapphira were the top two contenders, and Sapphira ultimately won the mini-challenge. RuPaul then revealed that they would be participating in an MTV Spring Break-themed talent show for their Maxi Challenge but that he would not be the judge.

The host noted that as part of Rate-A-Queen, the cast members must rank one another and pick the tops and bottoms of the week. While there was no elimination in the first episode, the queens chose Q and Sapphira as the top 2. The two then competed in a lip sync battle, which Sapphira Cristál won.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 air every Friday on MTV.