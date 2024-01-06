Who is Sapphira Cristál from RuPaul's Drag Race? Contestant wins first immunity in season 16

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 premiered on Friday, Janaury 5, 2024, and one of the seven queens who were featured in the first episode was Sapphira Cristál. The contestant is a classically trained opera singer and composer, known for her "six-octave vocal range." As per the cast member's website (sapphiracristal.com), the drag performer has 14 pageant crowns and has previously performed nationally.

Her website states:

"Sapphira works to inspire young people through appearances at colleges, youth camps, and high schools. She taught several years of master classes in drag makeup and performance at Emerson College, and she has given artist talks at Rockland Community College."

During the premiere of the drag competition, Sapphira proved herself to be one of the front runners of the season by not only winning immunity but winning the mini and maxi challenges. She was also the winner of the first lip sync of the season.

Fans can watch her performances on MTV.

Sapphira Cristál and others discuss RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

Sapphira Cristál, Mirage, and Morphine Love Dion recently spoke to Out Magazine about RuPaul's Drag Race season 16. During the conversation, the host told Sapphira that he hadn't come across a lot of drag performers from Philadelphia and asked her how the "drag scene" in her region helped her prepare for competing in Drag Race.

Sapphira noted that the Philly drag scene is full of competition, so she feels "very confident" since she has a lot of crowns. She added that Philadelphia is her home and has a lot of wonderful kids.

The host then called the cast member a "powerhouse vocalist" and asked her which challenges on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 she was most excited about. While the host noted that they assumed it was the musical, Sapphira responded by saying:

"I had to sing, and like use my voice because it's my prime talent. I was honestly excited about sewing challenges as well. I sew and have sewn for a long time so I was pretty much excited about every single one."

The cast member further spoke about her fellow contestants and noted that the cast is "so amazing" and that she felt great just being a part of it. She noted that it felt like a party and she loved being a part of it.

What happened in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 premiere?

In the season premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, only seven queens were introduced, bringing back the iconic "split" format that fans have witnessed before.

Sapphira made her werkroom debut while making spooky noises and her quote was, "I think this place is haunted." The first mini challenge of this season was a photoshoot, during which the contestants had to make RuPaul laugh. Sapphira won the challenge. This was followed by a talent show for which the cast members had to judge one another.

Sapphira was the last performer of the night with an opera performance. The cast chose Q and Sapphira as the top performers, who then lip synced to Break My Soul. Sapphira won the lip sync, meaning she won money and immunity.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.