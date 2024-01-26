How to win Big Brother? 

While there's no official way to win the historic Big Brother game show, there are some sure-shot ways that can bring the contestants closer to the win. These ways have been demonstrated by the past winners of the show as strategies to win the game.

Big Brother watches contestants who can't get out of the isolated house they are kept in. They compete against each other by participating in tasks and nominate fellow castmates to be judged for elimination by audience votes.

The show, which was adapted from its Dutch version, now has versions in several countries. The game's end goal is to be likable enough for the audience to never get voted out and inch closer to the $750,000 prize money. Twenty-five successful seasons of the show have given its fans enough content to enumerate the traits the winners exhibit.

Do's and don'ts for winning Big Brother

1) Find a common cause

As demonstrated by the winner of season 23, Xavier Prather, finding a common cause can go a long way in the show because that could help the player stay out of target and safe.

2) Veto can be used for yourself

Veto bars one from getting eliminated that season, so when one wins the Veto, why not use it to save oneself? Marcellas Reynolds from season 3 got voted out of the game even when he won the veto power because he didn't choose to use it on himself.

3) Hiding one's true powers

Show of athletic power or problem-solving skills early on in the show may make other players see one as a threat, as winning tasks is an important aspect of the game. Playing dumb may divert the attention and ensure a longer run.

4) Volunteering as a pawn isn't always a great idea

Volunteering to be a pawn has proven to be a bad idea in the past when Shane Meaney got eliminated despite his Big Brother date, Danielle Murphee, having the Veto that round. One doesn't have a choice but to be a pawn when they're chosen for it, but volunteering for it might not always be the right way.

5) Winning the HOH to form allyship

Winning the HOH means having the power to nominate players for elimination. Correct use of this power helps one form valuable friendships that may spare you from elimination when the other person becomes the HOH.

6) Not underestimating the intentions of a friend

One might think their friend won't nominate them when asked to vote, but no one is a real friend in this cutthroat game. If their friend's elimination is in their interest, they will nominate them.

7) Prepare well for the final two questions

As demonstrated by Taylor Hale, the winner of season 24, the final two questions determine the jury's and the audience's decision to vote for the final winner. Taylor won the season because of her descriptive answer to the final questions.

8) Be worthy enough to deserve the win

As seen in Enzo Palumbo's case from season 22, allyship did get him far but didn't secure him the win because, towards the end, all his Big Brother friends started questioning if he deserved to win over them. Making oneself deserving of the win would eliminate this problem.

9) Winning tasks guarantee an HOH position

Trying to win as many competitions as possible increases the chances of the number of times one can save oneself from elimination by being the HOH.

10) Downplay your chances of winning

If one successfully makes everyone believe their chances of winning are thin, they are no longer a threat to others and can proceed smoothly towards the prize.

11) Owning up to one's actions

Remember that all players are under the watchful, judgy eyes of the audience, who have the power to vote. Owning up to one's actions keeps one just in the eyes of the audience, thus safeguarding one's position on the show.

Other tricks to win Big Brother include:

Not going after the people who trust one.

Not jumping into other people's feuds.

Realizing that lying and manipulating are somewhat necessary to win.

Being likable to the jury.

Ensure strong players don't reach the finals even when they're one's friends.

All these skills and tactics may still not guarantee a win in Big Brother because eliminations depend on the juries, castmates, HOH, and the audience. Season 26 of Big Brother is anticipated in mid-2024.

