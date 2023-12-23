Who is Taylor Hale? Meet the runner-up from Big Brother Reindeer Games

Big Brother Reindeer Games concluded on December 21, with Nicole Franzel emerging victorious over Taylor Hale. As the runner-up of Big Brother season 24, Hale has showcased her skills and turned the odds in her favor.

Taylor Hale has been on a winning streak since she won the Miss Michigan USA pageant and was crowned Miss Congeniality at Miss USA in 2021. After her victory at Big Brother season 24, she was awarded 'Favourite Reality Star' at the E! News Reality TV Scoop Awards.

She was the first African-American woman to have won the show, the first person to win the show by an 8-1 jury vote, and a player who won the highest amount of money in the show's history.

Taylor Hale's journey to Big Brother Reindeer Games

Taylor Hale is from Detroit, Michigan, and was born into a Christian family. She began her career working as a personal assistant and a personal stylist after graduating from George Washington University in Washington.

She actively pursued her dreams of becoming a model when she applied for Miss Michigan in 2021. Her beauty and wits won her the competition and there was no holding her back after that.

She went on to win Miss Congeniality at the Miss USA, which means she was awarded for her friendly and outgoing personality.

In an interview with Parade, readers got an insight into who she is and what she represents. She also spoke about the advice she got before she entered the show:

"The best advice I received was from my mom, who does not know much about the game. But she told me to let them think I'm stupid. I've got a pageant background. I work in the beauty industry. I know a lot of people are going to assume that all I have is beauty. But there's a lot more underneath me. I'm a lot more cunning than people expect me to be. So I'll let them think that I'm stupid, and then I'll slit their throats on the back end."

She continued:

"I think people will perceive me as someone who's only here for a showmance. But I'm here to play a hardcore game. Coming from the beauty industry, I'm here to prove that women have a lot more to offer than just what's on the outside. And you can use your wit, your cutting your charm to get you very far in this game."

Here's when Taylor Hale appeared on a podcast where she talked about the realities of the reality shows and how she navigated through the cutthroat competition. She gives detailed insights into her views of dating, her views on life, her experiences, her time at Big Brother Reindeer Games, and much more.

Taylor Hale immediately faced hardships upon entering the show's 24th season, as she was a target of negative assumptions from the start. However, she survived through it all only to win that season and return for the next.

She was in a relationship with fellow house member, Joseph Abdin, but soon called it quits.

What is Taylor Hale up to after Big Brother Reindeer Games?

Taylor left the show with solid bonds and evidently keeps in touch with many of the cast members as seen on her Instagram. She was spotted having fun with fellow cast member, Frankie Grande, in Christmas outfits, who is also Ariana Grande's half-brother.

She even wished Nicole Franzel on winning the title of season 25 and congratulated herself on making it to the finals on two seasons of Big Brother. After her big win in season 24, she also appeared on The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS.

You can watch Big Brother Reindeer Games on Paramount+, Hulu, Fubo, Roku Channel, and Vudu.