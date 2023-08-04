When did Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin break up? Big Brother alum says “it’s forever” on social media

In a surprising turn of events, Big Brother alums Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin decided to go their separate ways in April 2023, leaving fans heartbroken but also in awe of their enduring friendship.

When Taylor Hale posted a picture of Abdin kissing her on the cheek at a Big Brother premiere party in New York City on Twitter on Wednesday, August 2, with the caption "It's forever," word of their reunion spread quickly. But it seems that rather than a sexual rekindling, this reunion is more about their enduring friendship.

Check out Taylor's tweet here:

Big Brother alums Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin's journey began on season 24 of the show, where their undeniable chemistry and genuine connection sparked rumors of a budding romance. Fans eagerly followed their journey, hoping their relationship blossom, however, the couple ended their relationship of less than one year in April 2023.

In the breakup announcement Instagram story, Taylor mentioned,

"Joseph and I have made the decision to love one another as best friends going forward."

With the latest social media update by Taylor, it seems to be like they are delivering on what they promised their relationship would be.

Big Brother alums Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin reunited four months after their split

The couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2022 when they appeared together on season 24 of Big Brother. From the moment they shared the screen, fans noticed the undeniable chemistry between Taylor and Joseph.

However, they kept their relationship status under wraps for a while, leaving fans eagerly speculating about the nature of their connection. It wasn't until November 2022 that Us Weekly confirmed that they were officially dating. Fans were thrilled to know that the two Big Brother stars had found love beyond the confines of the reality show.

As they openly started sharing their love story with the world, it was evident that Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin had found something special in each other. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Taylor expressed her feelings for Joseph:

"The way Joseph loves me is unlike any relationship I’ve been in. Meeting his family and sharing our home lives with each other has reaffirmed what I believed when he asked me to be his girlfriend — love feels different when you’re with the person you’re supposed to be with. Every moment with Joseph is a delight. He has my heart forever."

Joseph reciprocated the feelings, gushing about their strong connection, in the same interview:

"Time is flying, and I am so grateful to have her by my side. It feels like yesterday when I asked her to be mine."

Throughout their journey on Big Brother, Taylor Hale, and Joseph Abdin showcased their bond, starting off as friends but eventually becoming romantically involved. After less than a year of dating, the couple made the difficult decision to part ways.

In April, they made a joint statement announcing their split in an Instagram story,

"We recognize what’s best for both of our futures at this time. This decision was made with lots of love, care and acknowledgment of how special our relationship is to the both of us."

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin's breakup may have left fans with mixed emotions, but their recent update on their relationship status as just friends have left them in awe.