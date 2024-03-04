'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Gary Goldsmith's Celebrity Big Brother appearance reportedly creating tension in Princess of Wales' family

Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Kate Middleton, has reportedly stirred up tensions within the Princess of Wales' family due to his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

Goldsmith, a millionaire business tycoon and the brother of Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton, is one of the several celebrities set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house on March 4.

As per The Sun, Kate's mother is "infuriated" by her brother's decision to sign up for the show. She is afraid that he could "spill royal secrets" on the show. An insider source told The Sun that Gary has reportedly "read the riot act" by Carole and Michael, Kate's parents.

"Gary said he’s read the riot act by Kate’s mum, Carole, and her dad, Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress."

Gary Goldsmith, 58, is reportedly staying at a London hotel after arriving at the ITV studios on Monday. He is set to appear on Celebrity Big Brother's grand launch on March 4.

The Royal family concerned over Gary Goldsmith's potential revelations on Celebrity Big Brother

The insider source told The Sun that the palace is "anxious" about what Gary could say on Celebrity Big Brother.

As per The Sun, sources close to Goldsmith have said that Gary will only speak fondly about his niece, Kate. The insider told The Sun that Gary has become the "black sheep" of the Middleton family, but "there will always be love."

"In the eyes of the public, Gary’s become the black sheep of the Middleton family. Carole is his sister, so there will always be love, but they no longer see eye-to-eye on lots of things. He has said he doesn’t have their blessing to go into the house but is going full steam ahead anyway."

The millionaire attended William and Kate's wedding in 2011 and was spotted at Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

The insider further revealed that Gary Goldsmith knows "what he's doing" and would not do anything to "hurt his family." He would not do anything to "embarrass" William or Kate, the insider told The Sun.

"With Kate being out of the public eye at the moment and William shouldering a lot, the last thing they want is for Uncle Gary to be causing any embarrassment on television."

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery seven weeks ago and has since been recuperating away from the public eye at the palace. She is not expected to resume her royal duties until next month.

Gary Goldsmith reportedly auditioned for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last year. However, he was allegedly not accepted amid concerns that he could embarrass Prince William and Kate.

Gary Goldsmith could target Prince Harry and Meghan on Celebrity Big Brother

The insider source told The Sun that Gary Goldsmith could target Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more than likely going to be in the firing line as Gary has made no secret about how little he likes them."

The millionaire spoke about his feelings for Prince Harry publicly last year. He criticized Harry for publishing his memoir, Spare, for his alleged presentation of "half-truths" and "complete fabrications."

"I'm particularly appalled by his vile confection of half-truths and complete fabrications because Kate is my adored niece."

Goldsmith spoke highly of her niece, calling her "self-sufficient, resourceful, and extremely capable." He mentioned that she is "not a drama queen."

As per insiders, ITV believes that Gary Goldsmith could become a "firm favorite" on Celebrity Big Brother because of his straight talking and the insights he could reveal about the Princess of Wales.