Who designed Sussex.com? Meghan Markle issues statement on website praising Canadian digital agency

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently rebranded their website, Archewell, and renamed it Sussex.com. The Duchess of Sussex issued a statement praising Article, the Canadian agency responsible for redesigning the website. Markle has previously worked with the Canadian agency for the design of her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and Archewell.

Meghan Markle has now issued a statement on Article's official website, applauding the "talented team at Article" and one of their employees, Ryan. The Duchess called them a "special company" and gave a nod to Article for being a Canadian enterprise, which apparently made her a "fan."

Meghan's statement read:

“There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience."

She further added:

"They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

Meghan Markle has a special place in her heart for Canada, as she shot the legal drama Suits in the country. She is also currently visiting Canada to attend the 2025 Invictus Games launch.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have a new podcast in the works

Meghan Markle is set to bring back her podcast, Archetypes, which previously featured on Spotify. She has signed a new deal with a podcasting studio called Lemonada Media. The Duchess has revealed that she's also working on a new podcast, as per reports by Vanity Fair.

In a statement shared with Vanity Fair, Markle said that she's proud to be able to support a "female-funded company".

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

Meghan also stated:

"Our plan is to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, are well in the works.”

Archetypes originally featured on Spotify. However, Spotify's deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended in 2023 as the company decided to cancel Meghan Markle's podcast.

Archetypes ran for 13 episodes in August 2022, where Meghan Markle interviewed prominent women such as Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling and Mariah Carey. As per Vanity Fair, Harry and Meghan also pitched various other ideas to Spotify but they never came to fruition.

Apart from the rebranded Sussex.com, the couple also runs a production house, Archewell Productions and a nonprofit organization, Archewell Foundation. Both are named after their first child, Archie.

