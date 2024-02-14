"They are going to have real trouble" : Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website could be shut down if they commercialize it, warns royal insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched a new website, Sussex.com on Monday, February 12, 2024. The couple's previous site, Archewell, has begun to automatically direct users to their new website. The rebranded website refers to the couple by their official royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The homepage of the website features a photo of Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Germany held in September 2023. The caption says, "“The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex”.

The website includes their biographies, the latest news about the couple, and links to their Archewell Productions hub and the Archewell Foundation organization.

As per the Daily Mail, sources have reportedly warned that the couple could lead to "real trouble" from the Royal Palace, due to their use of the royal crest and the royal title for commercial purposes.

"They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex. It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down. It's just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is."

On the contrary, a source close to the couple reportedly told the Daily Mail that "it is a fact" that Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess.

"Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name."

The launch of the Sussex website sparks controversy about Harry and Meghan trying to revive their media careers

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

As per Daily Mail, the launch of Harry and Meghan's new website has sparked controversy that the couple are trying to revive their media careers. The couple launched their website amid speculation that they were looking for new production companies to work with.

The couple's £18 million deal with Spotify concluded recently, while Netflix is unlikely to renew their £80 million contract with Prince Harry and Meghan, reports Daily Mail.

Moreover, the website was launched ahead of Harry and Meghan's trip to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go event. The most recent addition under the News tab is about Prince Harry attending the NFL Honor Awards in Las Vegas last week.

The new website comprises the biographies of both Harry and Meghan. Prince Harry's biography reads "humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate and environmental campaigner." The Duchess is described as "a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity."

The royal couple are expected to use the website to keep people informed about the latest developments in their professional and personal life. The website also features links to their non-profit organization Archewell Foundation, their production house, Archewell Productions, and their previous website, sussexroyal.com, launched in 2020.

As per the new website, Harry and Meghan established the Archwell Foundation to "drive long-term change" and "build meaningful initiatives." Archewell Productions is "dedicated to illuminating thought-provoking and diverse narratives that underscore our common humanity and celebrate community." Both are named after the couple's first child, Archie.

The couple launched sussexroyal.com when they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. The official Instagram account of sussexroyal also became inactive and its last post was made in March 2020.

The new website also includes dedicated pages detailing both the Duke and the Duchess' significant achievements. Prince Harry's page talks about his 10-year-long service in the British Armed Forces and his memoir, Spare, a New York Times best-seller.

Meghan Markle's page details her work in the legal sector, and the entertainment industry while playing the character Rachel in Suits.

