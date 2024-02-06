‘The Monarchy will disappear within 20 years’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans mock Royal Family after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is visiting his father, King Charles III, in the United Kingdom following the monarch's recent cancer diagnosis. The news was verified by Buckingham Palace, which said that Prince Harry had discussed the diagnosis with his father.

As per the Independent, Prince Harry's flight reached London’s Heathrow Airport at 12:20 pm local time today. King Charles personally told Prince William and Prince Harry about his health situation before the Palace shared the development.

As per the BBC, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said that Meghan Markle and their children will not accompany Prince Harry on this trip.

The King's recent diagnosis has led to a renewed interest in the troubled relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family. There has been a wide discussion arising about this issue among netizens, and one user tweeted:

"The Monarchy will disappear within 20 years."

Buckingham Palace did not disclose specific details about King Charles' diagnosis but mentioned that he had undergone treatment last month for an enlarged prostate, which was deemed non-cancerous at the time. However, subsequent diagnostic tests revealed the presence of cancer. The palace confirmed that King Charles had begun therapy, although the particular nature of the treatment is still unknown.

Prince Harry's fan reactions reflect varied sentiments

Several X users have expressed their thoughts on the news, with a range of reactions emerging. While some individuals have extended their well wishes to the royal family during this challenging time, others have seized the opportunity to comment on the broader implications for the monarchy, particularly in light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from their senior royal roles.

These reactions underscore the varied perspectives and ongoing public interest surrounding the British royal family, especially during significant developments such as King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

References to the Duke of Sussex's previous statements regarding his desire to maintain a relationship with his family despite the challenges have also surfaced. However, the focus remains on the potential implications of King Charles' illness on the monarchy's future direction.

Some seem to be of the opinion that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be the new ruling royals.

This sentiment reflects the ongoing speculation surrounding the relationships within the royal family and the potential ramifications of King Charles' health crisis.

In light of these developments, the broader question of succession and the continuity of the monarchy has also come under scrutiny.

Will King Charles abdicate?

A wide range of responses have been posted on social media in response to the duke traveling to be with his father, King Charles, following the latter's cancer diagnosis. Though there have been many statements expressing worry for the monarch's health, conversations on the consequences for the dynamics of the royal family and the monarchy's future have also surfaced.

While Prince William remains next in line for the throne after his father, the potential repercussions of King Charles' illness on the stability and perception of the monarchy remain subjects of public debate.