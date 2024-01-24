"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking fab": Netizens react to Sussexes' appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, unexpectedly appeared at the premiere of the highly anticipated biopic Bob Marley: One Love at Carib 5 Theatre on Tuesday in Kingston, Jamaica. The royal couple turned heads as they walked the red carpet, paying homage to the legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley.

The royal couple, known for their philanthropic efforts and global engagements, took a break from their usual low-profile lifestyle to attend the event celebrating the life and music of the legendary Jamaican musician, Bob Marley. The red carpet event was marked by the couple's presence as they posed for photographs and engaged with members of the Marley family, who turned out in support of the film.

Twitter user @AliciaJ1985 exclaimed:

Expand Tweet

The red-carpet event marks Meghan Markle's first public appearance since December, following the release of Omid Scobie's book, Endgame, which stirred controversy within the British royal family.

The biopic, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, has a star-studded cast, including Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, along with Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall. The film is a celebration of Marley's life and his profound impact on generations through his messages of love and unity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delight netizens with their recent stylish appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at “Bob Marley: One Love” Premiere event in Jamaica (Image via Getty)

Prince Harry, 39, opted for a sharp blue suit paired with a white button-down shirt, while Meghan Markle, 42, was seen in a chic black dress complemented by a black clutch and gold earrings. The couple took the time to pose for photographs and engage with members of the Marley family who graced the event to express their support for the film.

This isn't Harry's first connection to Jamaica. In 2012, he visited the Caribbean nation during his Diamond Jubilee tour, where he was captured dancing with a lively crowd to Marley's iconic One Love. During that visit, he also had the privilege of meeting Rita Marley, the late musician's widow.

Netizens took to X to express their excitement and admiration for the royal couple's surprise appearance at the premiere. While some admired Meghan's look for the event, others praised the couple's chemistry.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The online community's overwhelmingly positive response highlights the global fascination with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they continue to make waves beyond the boundaries of traditional royal engagements.

Royal couple's red carpet welcome

The red-carpet affair was not just a showcase of film appreciation but also an opportunity for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to foster connections with the Marley family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to exchange warm greetings and engaged in conversations.

Produced in collaboration with the Marley family, One Love is one of the first authorized biopics about the iconic reggae artist. Ziggy Marley, Bob's son, serves as a producer alongside Rita Marley, Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and executive producers Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley, and Matt Solodky.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have consistently utilized their platform to advocate for social issues, from mental health awareness to climate change. Their support for Bob Marley: One Love reflects a broader commitment to using their influence to shine a spotlight on art, culture, and positive change.

Bob Marley: One Love will be released in theaters on February 14, 2024.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here