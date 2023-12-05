What is Bob Marley's net worth in 2023? Fortune, estate, and more explored about the Jamaican musician 

Bob Marley is a name that needs very little introduction. The reggae music legend is an iconic figure and is known for his music and activism. An upcoming biopic titled Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of the musician whose goal in writing songs was to bring people together.

He was making steady progress in the 1960s with his music career, and in the 1970s he would finally make a splash on the global music scene. The biopic takes place during Marley's quick ascent to fame and pulls back the curtain on his life while he was still creating revolutionary music in the face of assassination attempts, violence in Jamaica, and other challenges.

Ahead of the release of his eagerly awaited biopic, we explore the late singer's net worth and what it would amount to in today's time.

Bob Marley's Net Worth at the time of his passing would be worth around $32 million today

Bob Marley was never one for material gains and he often spread the message through his music. However, as a musician, he did produce and sell records to reach a global audience and it led to a staggering 75 million record sales throughout his short but successful career.

It has been estimated (as per celebritynetworth.com) that Marley's total net worth at the time of his passing was around $11.5 million. If it is adjusted to inflation as per contemporary times, the amount comes up to around $32 million.

Marley passed away tragically in 1981 after struggling with cancer. Marley at the time was one of the most celebrated music icons globally and also a major political activist in his native nation of Jamaica.

Estate Battle and trouble over wealth upon Bob Marley's Death

Marley's image rights and songs brought in hundreds of millions of dollars for his heirs in the decades that followed his passing. It is believed that license fees, both approved and unauthorized, bring in more than $500 million annually. The only transactions that are permitted (legal) benefit the estate. Royalties from the estate now bring in $25 to $30 million annually for the family. Bob Marley would have a net worth of well over $200 million if he were still living today.

Sadly, Bob passed away without leaving a will. It is said that this was due to his Rastafarian beliefs, which forbade him from accepting his mortality by writing a will.

According to Jamaican law, 10% of an individual's inheritance passes to their widow immediately upon death—a situation known as "intestate"—if they pass away without a will. The widow may eventually amass an extra 45% of the estate, for a total of 55%. The rest is split evenly among any children who are still alive. Additionally, 100% of the control passes to his surviving children upon Rita's death.

Bob's signature was allegedly forged by his widow Rita Marley on a will that predated his passing. The majority of his estate was given to her in this will. Upon learning of what had transpired, one of Marley's longstanding business managers initiated a ten-year court struggle that resulted in legal fees of up to $6 million, or nearly half the estate's value.

Ultimately, Chris Blackwell who owned Bob Marley's record business Island Music, was granted possession of Marley's estate by a Jamaican court. Up until 2001, Blackwell oversaw the estate through Island Logic Ltd. Rita Marley and his eleven acknowledged legitimate children then gained total control.

Stay tuned for one of the most anticipated music biopics of 2024 as Bob Marley: One Love is slated for a theatrical release on February 14, 2024.