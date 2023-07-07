Bob Marley: One Love trailer breakdown - 3 key takeaways 

Bob Marley: One Love is a highly awaited biographical drama movie, based on the life of the revolutionary Jamaican singer and songwriter Bob Marley. The movie is all set to make its arrival in theaters on January 12, 2024, as per Vulture. Frank E. Flowers, Zach Baylin, and Terence Winter have served as writers for the upcoming movie, while Reinaldo Marcus Green has acted as the director.

The official trailer for the new movie Bob Marley: One Love was launched by Paramount Pictures on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The trailer showcases the Peaky Blinders star Kingsley Ben-Adir taking on the lead role of Bob Marley.

The trailer also provides the audience with some enticing glimpses of Marley's legendary musical journey and his unbreakable spirit.

From cast members to plot, 3 biggest takeaways from the official teaser trailer for Bob Marley: One Love

1) Kingsley Ben-Adir will be seen in Bob Marley's iconic locks, speaking Jamaican patios

A still from Bob Marley: One Love trailer (Image Via Paramount Pictures/YouTube)

The official teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic film gives viewers some promising glimpses of actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as the main role of Bob Marley in the movie.

The 37-year-old actor is seen sporting the iconic Marley locks throughout the trailer. He is also seen speaking Jamaican patios, the Creole language based on English with West African influences, which was majorly spoken by the Jamaican diaspora.

Marley wrote a number of his lyrics in this particular language, that was once spoken by African slaves. As said by Ben-Adir's Marley at the very start of the trailer, the movie will chronicle the story of the legendary musician from the very "beginning" of his career.

It will cover his entire musical journey, including his performance with his band the Wailers in Jamaica and his ground-breaking performance at the peace concert after the 1976 shooting at his house, among others.

2) Bob Marley: One Love will focus on Marley's message of world peace and unity

A still from Bob Marley: One Love trailer (Image Via Paramount Pictures/YouTube)

The teaser trailer for Bob Marley: One Love clearly indicates that the biopic's primary focus will lie on Marley's preachings of people coming together as one with the sole purpose of establishing peace all across the world.

In the trailer, a reporter is heard asking Ben-Adir's Bob Marley about what message he wants to spread through his music. In response, the lead character is seen simply saying "peace".

The trailer also showcases the heart-wrenching shooting at Bob Marley's house in 1976, in which shooters tried to kill both Marley and his wife Rita. The trailer also displays how the shooting is unable to break Bob Marley's spirit and determination to spread the message of unity and peace as he decides to still perform at the Jamaican peace concert, risking his own life.

The main character is seen saying that he does not fear for his life and only cares for people and their well-being. He also states that his life "is for people".

3) Lashana Lynch will portray the role of Bob Marley's wife Rita Marley

A still from Bob Marley: One Love trailer (Image Via Paramount Pictures/YouTube)

The official trailer also provides the audience with a few glimpses of the highly acclaimed actress Lashana Lynch as Bob Marley's wife Rita Marley. The actress' pivotal character Rita is seen accompanying her husband in different programs and parties. She is also seen as a constant support system to Marley.

In the trailer, the character is also seen comforting her husband Bob Marley by reminding him of the source of his strength to keep going and keep performing for people.

The trailer has also highlighted the fact that the new movie is going to be a soulful musical journey as many of Marley's songs will be featured throughout the movie.

Don't forget to watch Bob Marley: One Love, which will hit the theaters on January 12, 2024.

