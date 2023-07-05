"He is gonna surprise you. He did that to me."- Cedella Marley on Kingsley Ben-Adir’s portrayal of Bob Marley in upcoming biopic

Bob Marley was one of the most iconic figures in the history of music and culture. It is only natural to assume that his upcoming biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, will be just as influential in every possible way. The talks of this biopic have been around for quite some time, and it was confirmed earlier that British star Kingsley Ben-Adir would take over the iconic role of Marley.

Now, Cedella Marley has admitted to Entertainment journalist Anthony Miller that Kingsley Ben-Adir's performance is perhaps the most crucial part of the upcoming biopic. She also admitted being surprised by the actor's talent and hopes that viewers will feel the same. Cedella said:

"But you know what, he is gonna surprise you. He did that to me."

She also revealed that he had many "wow moments" and many perfect landings for the character of Bob Marley.

"We were very happy that we were able to have at least 98 percent of the cast being Jamaican"- Cedella Marley reveals about the cast of Bob Marley: One Love

It is not extremely surprising that the cast of Bob Marley: One Love is primarily Jamaican. It was shocking that a British actor was cast in the leading role. Anyhow, in the interview, Cedella Marley confirmed that the majority of the cast for the film was comprised of Jamaicans and also revealed some notable roles.

She said in the interview:

"But overall the cast is very diverse. We have a lot of Jamaicans in there. We have a lot of children of some of the icons in there, like Family Man Junior, who plays Family Man. Junior Marvin Jr plays Junior Marvin; Naomi Cowan plays Marcia Griffiths. And so we were very happy that we were able to have at least 98 percent of the cast being Jamaican,"

However, Cedella could not give out any details about the film itself, as she revealed that she hadn't seen anything yet. She added in the interview:

"I haven’t seen anything yet. I have just been dealing with the poster artwork right now. Because I think the directors are the nervous ones,...Bob Marley has several moments so its not gonna be the only one…part one two, three, four, five. There is a lot more to come,"

According to reports, the first trailer for the upcoming biopic is slated to premiere in just a day, i.e., July 6. Bob Marley: One Love follows the life story of Rita and Bob, with a special focus on the years from 1976 to 1978, which also included the infamous assassination attempt on Marley's life. This has previously been the subject of a lot of research and writing.

The assassination attempt took place two days before a Smile Jamaica concert and will surely occupy an important space in the film.

The upcoming Bob Marley biopic is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, and Terence Winter. It is slated to be released by Paramount Pictures in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Most details have not yet been released to the public.

