How did Jo Mersa Marley die? Tributes pour in as Bob Marley's grandson passes away at 31

By Nikita Nikhil
Modified Dec 28, 2022 12:26 PM IST
Jo Mersa Marley leaves behind a daughter and a wife. (Image via Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
Jamaican musician Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of Reggae legend Bob Marley, recently passed away at the age of 31.

News of his death was confirmed by a representative to Rolling Stone, but the person did not reveal the cause of his death.

Reportedly, Jo Mersa Marley was found unresponsive in a vehicle on December 27, according to streaming service TIDAL reports. Adding to this information, South Florida radio station WZPP reported that he passed away from an asthma attack.

As of writing, the location and circumstances of his death are unclear.

Twitterati pay tributes to Jo Mersa Marley for his untimely death

After news of Jo Mersa Marley's death went viral, netizens paid tribute to him on Twitter. Several users remembered the young musician and stated that he had "gone too soon," while others recalled his concerts and contributions in the music industry, asking others to celebrate his remarkable talent.

Forever in our hearts. RIP Jo Mersa Marley. 🕯️🕊️ https://t.co/hWGbYxV9d5
Rest in power Jo Mersa Marley 🕊️ sending our heartfelt condolences to family and friends. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kbSUO8NoG4
I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died.We were graced by Joseph,whose stage name was Jo Mersa, performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, USA in May. https://t.co/6DyHkYcNsI
I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family. https://t.co/BJf1NLH6Qc
Deepest condolences to Stephen Marley & the entire Marley family for their loss. Rest in perfect peace ,Jo Mersa Marley .💔🕊️🕊️ https://t.co/jbq6Rdk3ck
Can’t believe what I’m reading Rest in Zion Jo Mersa Marley 🙏🏽🕊️ https://t.co/hExN8E2uaZ
Rest in peace Jo Mersa Marley. Numerous reports have confirmed the grandson of Bob Marley/son of Stephen Marley was found unresponsive in a car. He was only 31. My condolences and prayers go out to the Marley family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/zncIOf1Ha7
Condolence to @Stephenmarley & the entire Marley family. Rest In Power Jo Mersa Marley. JAH Bless. instagram.com/p/CmsLAnGuGTA/…
2:34am🇳🇬 I’m very HEARTBROKEN 💔 😭😖right now. @stephenmarley I’m sorry to hear this😞 My condolences to the entire Marley family on the passing of @JoMersaMarley Jo Mersa🕊💔🕯thank you for the memories🎶WE LOVE U❤️Dr Kemi Olunloyo🇳🇬D E V A S T A T ED‼️ https://t.co/4sYcDVMgHR
My deepest condolences to Stephen Marley and the entire Marley family. May Joseph Marley, better known as Jo Mersa, rest in peace!! My goodness!!!!!! https://t.co/XOVOBaRUDJ
RIP Jo Mersa Marley 💜 one of the sweetest souls I've met 🕊️ https://t.co/uJ63S3I7bo
I can't believe what I am reading. So much talent and such a bright future. Rest In Zion Jo Mersa Marley. Deepest condolences to Stephen and the rest of the Marley family. 🙏🏾💔💛💚 https://t.co/YWDrKXrM7x
This is so sudden we have lost another talented young star Jo’ Mersa Marley rip https://t.co/Ha945XB5LW
I'll never forget how hard Jo Mersa came out on stage on Rock and SwingCirca 2014 at The Mohawk in Austin https://t.co/kf3AdNajYC

Brief background of Jo Mersa Marley's short career

Born on March 12, 1991, Jo Mersa Marley was a native of Kingston, Jamaica. The artist studied at Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School there.

He moved to Miami at the age of 11 and attended Palmetto High School. Being the third generation of Bob Marley, he was always surrounded by music.

The artist has performed on stage with his father, Stephen Marley, as well as his uncle, Ziggy Marley, and aunts Cadella and Sharon Marley (their group was called Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers).

In 2010, Jo released his first song, My Girl, in collaboration with Bambaata. He released his debut solo EP Comfortable four years later, after graduating from Miami Dade College where he studied studio engineering.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Jo Mersa revealed that he and his cousin Daniel Bambaata were often asked to perform the 1989 song by Medley Makers,’ Look Who’s Dancing.

While speaking with the publication, Jo Mersa Marley revealed what it was like to grow up surrounded by musicians.

“It was a very magical thing, seeing those people come around to the house and how the whole work process would happen. I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on.”

Further in the interview, Mersa stated that he was "still experimenting" and was planning to do "something new" with his roots.

In 2016, he collaborated with his father on the song, Revelation Party, from his album Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life.

Mersa last worked on a project in 2021 called Eternal, which featured artists like Black-Am-I, Kabaka Pyramid, and Busy Signal.

Jo Mersa is reportedly survived by his daughter and wife.

