Who is Selah Marley? Bob Marley's granddaughter responds to backlash for modeling Kanye West's White Lives Matter slogan

The world already knows and loves the legendary music star, Bob Marley. However, this time, the musician’s granddaughter Selah has been making headlines. The youngster became the talk of the town after she modeled a “White Lives Matter” outfit that rapper Kanye West designed.

Netizens believe that this quote parodies the “Black Lives Matter” movement, that was started to propagate racial equality in the USA and other parts of the world. After facing a lot of criticism, the model has finally reacted to the controversy and said:

“The past 24 hours has allowed me to realise that most of yall are stuck in a hive mind mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think. Witnessing someone break free from 'the agenda' sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel should exist in.”

Selah Marley shares her thoughts on the "White Lives Matter" fiasco on her Instagram stories. (Image via Instagram)

Adding all this to her Instagram stories, Selah also said that she did not care about the number of tweets, DMs, or articles ridiculing her. At the same time, she also shared a screenshot of her text to Kanye, clarifying the same. In her message to the rapper, Marley said:

“What we did has obviously created a lot of conversation and I would like us to continue that conversation and provide the necessary depth and clarity that we both are extremely capable of.”

Selah shares her conversation thread with Kanye West. (Image via Instagram)

In the text message, she also talked about how much she loved taking risks but expressed her concern over the matter.

Selah Markey has been a model for Dior Beauty and many other fashion magazines

As we all know, Selah Marley is the granddaughter of the legendary musician, Bob Marley. Born in 1999, the 23-year-old model is the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley. With 180K followers on Instagram, Selah has plenty of experience in modeling and singing. She is also a poet and often shares her work on her social media accounts.

Born and brought up in New Jersey, she has four siblings: an older sister, Eden Marley, and three brothers, Zion, Joshua, and John. Although Selah is from an influential background, and many consider her to be a celebrity child, her talent has proven that she is worthy of all the limelight that she is receiving.

Professionally, Selah has walked the ramp for many high-end brands, apart from Kanye West’s label. She has been featured on Vogue and has been a part of Beyonce’s Ivy Park campaign as well.

Apart from this, she has been the face of Miu Miu’s lookbook. She was also called one of 'Fashion's New 'It' Kids' by The New York Times in 2016. Furthermore, she has been a model for Dior Beauty and many other fashion magazines as well.

The model and singer earns through her modeling assignments that fetch most of her income. In total, Selah Marley has a net worth of $2 million as of 2022.

