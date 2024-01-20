Why did Meghan Markle miss Prince Harry being honored as Living Legend of Aviation? Reason explained

Meghan Markle was absent from the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony held on January 19, 2024, at Beverly Hills. The event has been trending after it was revealed that Prince Harry would receive the title of living legend of aviation.

The reason behind Meghan Markle's absence was her children. One of them was reportedly "unwell", forcing her to cancel her appearance, as per The Mirror. Harry and Meghan are the parents of two children, and there are no details available on which child was ill.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Prince Harry received the award from actor John Travolta, who also hosted the event. Harry addressed a dance he did with his mother at the White House while giving his speech. He stated:

"The only thing left to do is … not dance together but fly together."

Harry received the award for his involvement in the world of aviation and aerospace when he served as a British Army veteran and pilot. He also went on tours to Afghanistan. Along with him, US Navy pilot Fred George and former world speed record holder Steve Hinton were honored at the event.

Meghan Markle was missing when her husband received the award: Reasons behind skipping the event and Prince Harry's appearance explained

Prince Harry went to the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony alone, and this raised a lot of questions. However, Meghan Markle's PA revealed the reasons behind her absence in a statement that read:

"The Duchess of Sussex, who had been expected to attend the event, was not present as one of their children became unwell the PA news agency understands."

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Harry's body language was also a topic of discussion among people. In an interview with The Mirror, expert Judi James shared her opinion on the same, claiming that he was seemingly suffering from "anxiety."

James also said that he was possibly "missing" Meghan Markle or was "worried" about the health issues of his father and sister-in-law. While Harry's father is supposed to undergo treatment, Kate Middleton is reportedly recovering at the hospital and has not been discharged yet after her successful surgery.

James elaborated on Harry's appearance and said:

"We have two versions of Harry here: the smiling selfie pose and his less assured-looking body language as he arrived alone, apparently shutting his own car door and glancing at the cameras with a wary or even haunted-looking facial expression."

The news of Prince Harry being honored at the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony was confirmed this month. Omid Scobie also posted a tweet on January 10, 2024, writing that Harry's name would be added along with personalities like Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly maintained distance from Royal Family members

The Royal Family is going through a tough phase due to King Charles' upcoming surgery followed by Kate Middleton's hospitalization for a surgery. While Kate's surgery has been successful, she remains at the hospital, and Prince William is adjusting his schedule accordingly.

Page Six reported that in between all these, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living their normal life in Montecito with their children. There is no confirmation on how Harry received the news of his father's surgery, and his representatives are currently unavailable to reveal the same.