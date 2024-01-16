"None of these Lilibet 'revelations' are doing the late Queen Elizabeth II any favors": Omid Scobie weighs in on Harry and Meghan's daughter's name

While Omid Scobie has been trending for some time after the release of his book, Endgame, he has now responded to the claims that Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly angry with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for naming their daughter Lilibet.

Page Six reported that the claims emerged from Charles III: A New King. New Court. The Inside Story, a novel written by Robert Hardman. The book states that a staff member of Queen Elizabeth II alleged that she was frustrated with Harry and Meghan since 2021.

Omid Scobie shared a post through X on January 16, 2024, and also added a few screenshots of news articles published by The Daily Mail, The Sun, and The Mirror. He wrote:

"None of these Lilibet 'revelations' are doing the late Queen Elizabeth II any favours. Not only do they contradict details shared by the Palace with a cooperatively written biography in 2022, they also depict the monarch in a way the public haven't known her to be."

Scobie is known for his book, Endgame, which reportedly disclosed unknown facts about the Royal Family.

Omid Scobie's post supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receives praise from the public

Omid Scobie's latest tweet supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle includes screenshots shared by Scobie, showing that the three articles were published in 2022.

The articles claimed that according to Gyles Brandreth's book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, Queen Elizabeth II never had any problem with Harry and Meghan for giving the name "Lilibet" to their daughter. The book additionally mentioned that she used words like "very pretty" for the name.

The Daily Mail stated that Gyles Brandreth has been associated with the Royal Family for a long time. Brandreth's book was published in 2022 and it covered all the details related to the Queen's life.

Netizens share their reactions to Scobie's post (Image via X/@scobie)

Scobie's followers took to the comment section of the post and shared their reactions. One of them claimed that the alleged claims of Queen Elizabeth II's anger could have a bad impact on the lives of Harry and Meghan. Another person wrote that it was wrong for people to believe that the duo never asked their daughter's grandmother before giving a name to her.

Omid Scobie has allegedly shared a close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for many years. According to The Mirror, Scobie met Meghan at the Toronto Fashion Week in 2015.

However, Scobie shared a tweet before the release of his book, Endgame, writing that he and Meghan were not friends and his sources reportedly belonged to the team working for Harry and Meghan.

Omid Scobie's book created a lot of problems for him

Omid Scobie was in the headlines in November 2023 after the Dutch version of his book, Endgame, was taken down from bookstores in the Netherlands. This happened due to a translation error that reportedly disclosed the name of a royal racist in one of the paragraphs.

The claims came out from an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Meghan said in the interview that two royal members reportedly questioned her unborn son's skin color. She additionally stated that the information was given by Harry "from conversations that family had with him."

Scobie's book was published on November 28, 2023, and it explores everything about the present condition of the monarchy.