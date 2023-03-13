"Most human moment of the night": John Travolta leaves internet emotional with Olivia Newton-John In Memoriam Oscars segment

American actor John Travolta left the internet emotional after he paid a heartfelt tribute to his former co-star, the late Olivia Newton-John, during the 2023 Oscars.

The 69-year-old introduced the In-Memoriam segment at the Oscars on March 12, 2023. He remembered his Grease co-star, who passed away in August 2022 at the age of 73. The duo appeared in Randal Kleiser's 1978 directorial musical drama, Grease, as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson.

Needless to say, Travolta's speech left netizens emotional as they took to social media to praise him. One person even said:

For the award function, Travolta looked sharp in a blue tuxedo and a trimmed beard.

What did John Travolta say about Olivia Newton-John during the 2023 Oscars?

During the 2023 Academy Awards, John Travolta introduced the In-Memoriam segment of the ceremony. He began the speech by stating that in the industry, people have the "rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living" and added that sometimes, they get to do with people they have come to love.

He continued that the ceremony was to celebrate the work and accomplishments of the community in the previous year. He noted that it was only fitting to celebrate the of people who the industry has lost but who dedicated their lives to art, "both in front of and behind the camera." Travolta added:

"Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us."

A visibly emotional John Travolta then concluded his speech by adding that these people have touched everyone's hearts. He added:

"They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to."

After Travolta's speech went viral over the internet, netizens were left emotional. Several users cheered their friendship and pointed out how much Travolta misses Newton-John, as they starred in two major films together.

Others shared that they were not expecting the Pulp Fiction star to get onto the stage and deliver an emotional message to his former co-star.

Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, 2022, due to breast cancer, leaving the whole world shaken.

At the time, John Travolta paid a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, stating that her "impact was incredible." He had written:

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again."

The segment also included several names like Angela Lansbury, Ray Liotta, Irene Cara, Kirstie Alley, Raquel Welch, Nichelle Nichols, Jean-Luc Godard, Burt Bacharach, and Vangelis.

However, several other personalities from the entertainment industry like Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, Charlbi Dean, Robert Blake, and several others were left out of the segment.

