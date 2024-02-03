Will there be a Suits spinoff? Details explored 

The Hollywood Reporter claims that on February 1, NBC announced that the Suits spinoff pilot episode of the popular courtroom drama series Suits was in the works. After an incredible nine-season run from 2011 to 2019, the captivating corporate fantasy of the decade is coming back as a spinoff.

Suits, which was renowned for having incredibly intelligent leads, focused on Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who uses his photographic memory to charm his way into a position as an associate working for Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), a successful "closer" attorney.

According to the logline provided by Variety, the Suits spinoff will not be a reboot. Also, unlike the original series, which was set in a fictional New York City corporate law firm, Pearson Hardman, the spinoff is set in LA.

As the most-watched acquired series on Netflix in a single week, the original show shattered multiple Nielsen watching records in the US. It is impressive for a streaming service that formerly possessed popular shows such as Friends, The Office, Breaking Bad, and more.

Suits spinoff: Expected cast

Patrick J. Adams (Image via suitspeacock@Instagram)

The cast of the Suits spinoff has not yet been announced, but it is expected to include many new faces. Several familiar figures will be working on the relaunch behind the scenes, even if no original cast members from the USA Today series have been confirmed to return.

Executive producers of the original series Dave Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein all rejoin EP for the spinoff, along with Korsh, who will pen the Suits spinoff. In addition, Victoria Mahoney, who has directed and executive produced television programs such as Grey's Anatomy, will serve as the pilot's director.

Michael James Ross, star of the original series, on being approached by The Hollywood Reporter recently, said that he would be willing to return for the Suits spinoff if the showrunners asked him to. He said:

"If I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character and I loved working with all these people.”

Gabriel Macht also commented on how the show's popularity had people downloading it until, thankfully, Netflix gave it a wider and easier reach.

"We had some great success when the show was on and all over the world, there were people downloading it, pirate downloading it. And then at a certain point, Netflix came in and said, ‘Why don’t we put this out there?’ And it’s just got incredible eyes and we’re very grateful for it."

Meghan Markel (Image via suitspeacock@Instagram)

Meghan Markle, who portrayed Rachel in her interview with Variety in November last year, also talked about the success of the show, expressing surprise that it lasted so long and was so popular.

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

According to a recent revelation made to Express by a trustworthy source, NBC and Markle's agency, WME, were in contract talks, and the creators of Suits were considering bringing back Markle in the Suits spinoff in what could be "shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year." The source said:

"Meghan is in a commanding position. They want to expand a successful franchise in which she has a ready-made fan base of millions worldwide. They want her back and they are prepared to pay what it takes to get her.”

What will the Suits spinoff be about?

The Corporate Law Firm (Image via suitspeacock@Instagram)

Even though the spinoff will not be centered around the characters from the first season, it will undoubtedly keep the Suits' emotional core.

The Suits spinoff will center on Ted Black, a defense attorney for wealthy clients in Los Angeles' entertainment business who was previously a formidable prosecutor in New York. The main focus of the show appears to be Ted's inner conflict as he puts together a formidable group of young attorneys to handle cases he detests.

Besides Ted, there is this character Erica, who is shown as a thirty-something black woman employed at the nameless law firm with aspirations of leading the company's entertainment division. She might take the same path as the main protagonists in the first series and advance through the ranks by utilizing her sharp legal mind.

The original Suits is available to watch on Netflix.