Suits spinoff receives official title and pilot order 

Suits, one of the most popular legal drama series, took viewers by storm with its exhilarating plotline and witty characterization. The show concluded in 2019 after nine seasons. However, there is great news for fans of the series as NBC Universal has announced a spinoff titled Suits L.A.

The series, which originally aired on the USA Network, became immensely popular owing to the performances by Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, and Sarah Rafferty, among others. The spinoff will be following a new set of characters after shifting the location from New York to Los Angeles.

Suits spinoff titled Suits L.A. lands pilot order at NBC

A still from the series (image via IMDb)

The spinoff series will follow the runaway success of the original series, which aired on the USA Network. However, NBC, which also produced the original series, has started production for the spinoff series, with the pilot episode set to air on NBC.

With USA Network mostly out of the scripting business, NBC Universal is the new home for the legal drama series. When they decided to stream the series on Netflix last year, it became the most streamed series of 2023.

The original series had another spinoff titled Pearson, which followed Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as she left the life of a lawyer in New York and entered the world of Chicago politics. However, the series was canceled after one season, and Suits L.A. looks to be the likely successor to the original series.

The spinoff series will expand the story to the West Coast with a new set of characters. It will focus on Ted Black, a former legal prosecutor from New York who reinvented himself to represent some of the most powerful people in L.A. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

The show is being created by Aaron Korsh, who also created the original series. As per reports by TVLine, the pilot episode of Suits L.A. will be directed by Victoria Mahoney, while Aaron Korsh will serve as executive producer along with David Bartis and Doug Liman.

As per TVLine, the spinoff series will begin production in late March and start filming in Vancouver, Canada.