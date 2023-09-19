Who did Billy Miller play on Suits? Character explored as cast pays tribute in wake of actor's death

Billy Miller recently died after committing suicide at the age of 43. His mother, Patricia Miller, revealed to Soap Opera Digest that he was battling bipolar disorder for a long time, leading to his suicide. She clarified that the other claims about her son's cause of death were false.

"We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support."

Miller was known for his appearance as Marcus Specter in four episodes of the legal drama Suits. Aaron Korsh, the series creator, paid tribute to Miller by sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Very sad news for the entire Suits family. Billy Miller has passed away. I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes. A funny, smart, kind, gentle man."

Billy Miller was popular for his portrayal of Marcus Specter in Suits

Billy Miller played important roles in various shows over the years. One of his roles also included Suits, where he appeared in only four episodes, playing the role of Marcus Specter.

The character was a restaurant owner and Harvey's younger brother. He was addicted to gambling. He had a daughter who loved Pinkalicious and also had to undergo chemotherapy twice.

Marcus was seeking financial help for another chance by launching a restaurant, which was one reason why Harvey got involved with Charles Frostman. A flashback scene once revealed Specter putting all the blame on Harvey for destroying his family.

In an episode of the sixth season, he was seen at his father's funeral. He once threatened Harvey after revealing that Lily Specter was also present. When Harvey spoke to Marcus in the present day, the latter invited him to stay at his home with the other family members.

Suits aired for nine seasons from June 23, 2011 to September 25, 2019. The series received positive feedback and was a recipient of several accolades.

Billy Miller was featured in various successful shows over the years

Billy Miller was raised in Grand Prairie, Texas. He finished his education at Lamar High School and the University of Texas, following which he started working as a model.

He was featured in some commercials until his television debut in 2006. His first show was CSI: NY, where he appeared as Will Graham. He gained recognition for his performance as Richie Novak in All My Children from 2007 to 2008.

For six years, Miller then appeared as Billy Abbott in the longest-running TV series, The Young and the Restless. He later became popular for portraying Jason Morgan and Drew Cain in another popular series, General Hospital. He appeared in four films, including the 2014 biographical war drama film American Sniper.

Billy Miller is survived by his mother, Patricia Miller, and sister, Megan Miller.