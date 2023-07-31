What happened to 350Heem? Tributes pour in as Dwayne Bacon's younger brother is reportedly shot and killed 

Social media users were left devastated after hearing about the tragic passing of 350Heem, on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The rapper, who was widely known as Raheem Bacon, and was the younger brother of Dwayne Bacon, the famous American professional basketball player, was only 23 years old when he passed away.

As per reports on Lkld Now, 350Heem was killed after a party, which was hosted by his brother for the celebration of his new album, Taking Chances 3. The publication also claimed that the Lakeland Police had not revealed the identity of the killer.

The police are currently investigating the matter and are yet to reveal the motive of the killing. 350Heem was taken to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the incident, but was pronounced dead.

After the incident, the family of the deceased rapper was left heartbroken, as the mother, Kennie Crawford, stated:

“I am in disbelief. My heart is broken. I can’t even gather my words right at this moment.”

Furthermore, the authorities also revealed that during the party hosted, many special guests became a part of the event, including Nique. The videos and pictures of the party were also posted on Facebook, but were deleted as soon as the incident took place.

It is further reported that the party, which had an all-white theme, had discounted rates on liquor, and the lounge owner, Jian Zhang, claimed that they were allowed to serve liquor till 2 AM, so they requested the people to leave around 1:40 AM.

However, a group tried to enter during that time, and a fight broke out, which resulted in 350Heem getting shot and killed.

Social media users mourn the loss of 350Heem, who was killed after the rapper’s success party: Reactions explored

In the wake of a devastating tragedy, social media platforms were flooded with tributes and messages for the rapper, after he died due to being shot.

The promising artist's life was tragically cut short after a night of celebration at his highly anticipated success party.

As news of his untimely demise spreads, the virtual world is now flooded with heartfelt reactions and expressions of grief from fans, followers, friends and family:

Odjo Cinco @kid_odjo 🏿 🏿 🏿 Wait 350Heem passed??????? No way….. I’m praying for Bake and them boys man i was just listening to the new tape RIP man fr

Noah Solis @NoahtheProdigy pic.twitter.com/kbe2CemOvx One of my best friends @350heem died today bro I got sent to losers finals and reset the bracket and won it all that was for you bro you would be proud right now twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

BIG E 🧜🏾‍♀️ @the_ericanicole It’s unfortunate what happened to Dwayne Bacon’s brother, 350Heem. Mind you, it happened at a party Dwayne was hosting which was supposed to be followed by a celebrity basketball game the next day. It be ur own city man. Can’t even go out and have a good time in Florida no mo

steez 🦅 @robsteeez ‍🩹 still don’t wanna believe it , rest up 350Heem , boy was on his way for sure man !‍🩹

Trev 🚶🏼‍♂️ @trev2real Finna listen to patience All day. RIP 350Heem

🙇🏾 @iAm_KinqKurt dawggggggg wtf the weird mfs be on fam. AYOOOO WTF 350Heem Passed away?dawggggggg wtf the weird mfs be on fam.

Furthermore, he recently uploaded his new song, No Flaggin, on YouTube, along with 2 other songs. The rapper resided in Polk County, Florida. He was known for his hip-hop style of rapping and unique lyrics that captivated the interest of many.

He rose to fame after his first album, Taking Chances released in 2017. Furthermore, he is one of the youngest rappers in the industry and has been nominated for various precious awards.

The family has not yet revealed the details of his funeral and memorial services. However, they are still in a deep state of shock after hearing the terrible news.