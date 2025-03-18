"Is she trying to summon something?": Internet reacts to Jojo Siwa's viral outfit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jojo Siwa attended the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She arrived on the red carpet wearing a bedazzled light denim jacket and jeans that she found at a Versace outlet. However, it was her hairstyle that caught the netizens' attention, as she wore a massive headpiece decked with gemstones, sitting atop a brunette wig.

Breaking down her outfit to E! News, the 21-year-old explained that she had a vision that matched something she found online and wanted to create the headpiece in the image. Jojo Siwa said she found some items on Etsy and pieced them together to create her head adornment.

The custom-made statement hairstyle prompted various reactions online, with some wondering if she was "trying to summon something."

"Is she trying to summon something...", an X user wrote.

"It's giving Katy Perry trying to compete with Gaga in 2010", voiced another.

"Jojo Siwa releasing a line of ring lights but she's not revealing it until the end of the night", one more joked.

"WHAT IN THE CINDY LOU WHO IS JOJO SIWA WEARING?", wondered an X user.

Several people thought Siwa's wardrobe imitated Jobu Tupaki's bagel outfit from the Oscar-winning 2023 film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"she must've just watched EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE", said an X user.

"b*tch thats not jojo sowa thats jobu tupaki", wrote one person.

"Nothing, Nowhere, All Happening Never", one wrote sarcastically.

However there were some netizens who loved her outfit, and said that her jacket was "fire," as others stated that they thought she "ate this one thing."

"with a great stylist, she can really make it happen for herself", remarked one individual.

"and what if i said she ate this one thing?", commented another.

"The jacket is fire", voiced one more.

Jojo Siwa announces new project coming out on March 22

In a conversation with Billboard's Tetris Kelly, Siwa joked that it was the one-year anniversary of her viral statement about inventing "gay pop" She also expressed her love for Lady Gaga’s latest album Mayhem, stating that her favorite track from the album was Garden of Eden.

Tetris complimented Siwa's costume and asked her what inspired her look for the night, to which she joked, "Etsy." Tetris Kelly laughed and remarked that not everyone could get inspiration from Etsy and "come out looking like this."

Siwa then provided a short walk-through of her outfit as she pointed to her chin and said:

"From here down, Versace. From here up, Etsy."

The Dance Moms alum seemingly referred to her hairstyle alongside her headpiece as Etsy-inspired. Tetris then asked Siwa when her fans could see her again.

"I heard you might be like interested in doing some things out in the public. People want to see you. What about your fans, when can they see you again?" Kelly asked.

Jojo Siwa asked her fans to "stay tuned" for a surprise arriving on March 22, 2025.

"Big announcement that involves a lot of people all over the world," she added.

When Tetris asked Jojo Siwa what her upcoming music would evolve into, she dramatically referred to her viral 2024 comment. She said that it was something "nobody's ever done before," noting that she was going to make an unexpected change.

Jojo Siwa joked she would probably write her own song this time as nobody has ever done that. She then added that she was choreographing herself on her next music video — something she dubbed a "rare occasion" for artists.

