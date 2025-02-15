"I always find myself going back to her" - BLACKPINK's Jisoo cites Britney Spears as her inspiration and creative muse

On February 14, 2025, Billboard News posted a video interview in which BLACKPINK's Jisoo expressed her admiration for Britney Spears.

Jisoo was interviewed by host Tetris Kelly, where she discussed her latest album Amortage, the inspiration behind her solo work, BLACKPINK's future, and even her ideal man.

She referred to Britney Spears as her pop music inspiration and expressed her love for her. She mentioned that every time while gearing up for her solo projects, she revisited Britney Spears's music video for Baby One More Time as a reference.

"I love Britney Spears. I grew up listening to Britney Spears, and every time I prepare for a solo release, I always find myself going back to her ‘…Baby One More Time’ music video as a reference."

She further added:

"I love that pop vibe, and I always say, ‘I want to shoot something with that kind of energy. It’s a video I consistently use as inspiration when creating my own."

Jisoo talks about Amortage and BLACKPINK's upcoming tour in recent interview with Billboard

In her interview with Billboard, the FLOWER vocalist also discussed the strategic release of her single Earthquake and album Amortage on Valentine's Day. She shared that since the theme of her album is love, releasing it on Valentine's Day seems quite appropriate. She stated:

"The title of the album is a combination of Amor and Montage, which brings together the themes of love and montage. The entire album is made up of short stories about love capturing different moments and emotions."

She concluded:

"So, I thought releasing it on that particular day would make it feel even more romantic, which is why I chose that date!"

During the interview, Jisoo also spoke about BLACKPINK's much-anticipated tour and shared what fans can look forward to. She enthusiastically remarked that they have all grown significantly while working on their solo careers, so fans can expect a spectacular performance.

"Last year, as each member focused on individual activities, we all grew a lot. Now, as we come together for this year, I feel like we’ll be able to return with an even bigger and more spectacular presence."

She concluded the interview by expressing her aspirations and hopes for the year ahead and admitted that has been eagerly anticipating a BLACKPINK reunion. She also confessed that working solo can be rather lonely.

"I am excited for BLACKPINK to unite. The energy between the four of us is something truly special. I can't wait for us to be together again, and just have fun. Working solo has been an amazing experience but honestly it can get a little lonely sometimes," she said.

More about Jisoo's latest EP, Amortage

BLACKPINK's vocalist Jisoo's latest album, Amortage, was released on February 14, 2025. The album is the singer's first solo work after parting ways with YG Entertainment in December 2023. Amortage was released through her own label, BLISSOO, and Warner Records.

The album features four tracks, including the lead single, Earthquake. The other tracks are Your Love, Tears, and Hugs and Kisses.

Jisoo co-wrote all four songs alongside Jordan Roman, Jack Brady, and many other collaborators, all of whom are produced by BLISSOO and the Wavys.

The lead single, Earthquake, is about the excitement and intense feelings that accompany the start of a new love. Its music video was directed by Christian Breslauer, who is well-known for his work with Ariana Grande.

The video also features a cameo from the popular actor Cha Seung-won, who is notable for his roles in the drama series A Korean Odyssey and Our Blues.

Jisoo is all set to take the stage on SBS Inkigayo on February 16 to perform her latest single.

