"HAS ME HYPERVENTILATING"— Fans praise BLACKPINK's Jisoo for her 'Amortage' album tracks' bridges

On February 14, BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her first EP album, Amortage. The album was a collaborative effort between Blissoo and Warner Records and features a total of four tracks, with Earthquake as the lead single. The idol also reportedly participated in writing all four tracks.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, fans were eager to see what the idol had in store. Once the album dropped, both fans and netizens took to social media to share their thoughts. Many were impressed with the idol's vocals and praised her performance. One fan on X commented:

"THE BRIDGE OF YOUR LOVE HAS ME HYPERVENTILATING"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, fans particularly highlighted that they were captivated by the bridges of all the tracks.

"we need to talk about tears' bridge more! it's so good" said a fan on X

"THE BRIDGE OF HUGS & KISSES IS INSANE" added another fan

"storyline, jisoo's acting, jisoo's singing and those background vocals, the CHOREO?? the outfits and the makeup?? the FRICKING PRECHORUS THE CHORUS AND THE BRIDGE ALL GOOD?? A FULL SONG" commented a netizen

Ad

Netizens couldn't stop talking about the bridge parts of all tracks on Amortage.

"and that high note???? you've done it Jisoo!" stated a fan

"i had tears as my top from the snippets, and it did not disappoint - i really like the melody and i needed this bridge to live istg" added an X user

"I need this song injected into my veins for the rest of my life" said a netizen

Ad

"and the fricking bridge is just too perfect" commented another X user

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jisoo and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, or Kim Ji-soo, is a South Korean singer and actress who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. As one of the group's vocalists, she has also pursued various solo activities outside of BLACKPINK.

Ad

In 2021, she made her acting debut in the K-drama series Snowdrop. She then ventured into solo music in 2023 with the release of her single album Me, which featured two songs, Flower and All Eyes on Me. However, her latest album, Amortage, marks her first full-length solo project.

Ad

The complete tracklist for the album:

Earthquake

Your Love

Tears

Hugs & Kisses

Additionally, the idol is set to embark on her solo Asia fan meeting tour, Light, Love, Action!, beginning in March 2025. While the exact dates and venues have not yet been revealed, the tour would include stops in Manila, Bangkok, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Hanoi. Once more details are revealed, fans can purchase the tour's tickets through her app.

On the acting front, Jisoo recently starred in her second K-drama series, Newtopia, which premiered on February 7. The series follows a recently broken-up couple who strive to reunite with each other when a zombie outbreak occurs in Seoul, South Korea. Two new episodes are expected to air every Friday on Coupang TV, and the series finale is scheduled for March 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback