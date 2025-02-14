Who is Cha Seung-won? All you need to know as veteran actor’s cameo in BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s ‘Earthquake’ MV leaves internet in a frenzy

On February 14, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her much-anticipated solo return with the mini-album AMORTAGE, marking her first full-length project outside her group. The release was accompanied by the music video for the album's lead track, Earthquake, which took fans by surprise with a special cameo from veteran actor Cha Seung-won.

His unexpected appearance as a Special Agent from the 'Department of Heart Security' added an extra layer of intrigue to the cinematic MV, leaving fans buzzing with excitement across social media.

Cha Seung-won is a renowned South Korean actor and former model who has built an illustrious career spanning multiple decades. He is currently signed under YG Entertainment, which is also BLACKPINK's label.

Initially rising to fame in the 1990s through modeling, he later transitioned into acting, securing his place in the industry with films such as Kick the Moon (2001) and Jail Breakers (2002). Furthermore, his performances in dramas like The Greatest Love (2011), A Korean Odyssey (2017), and Our Blues (2022) have cemented his reputation as a prominent figure in Korean entertainment.

The release of Jisoo's Earthquake has already generated excitement among fans, not only for the song's beat but also for the veteran actor’s cameo, which added an unexpected element to the MV. As many fans were previously speculating about a cameo by an actor, one X user (@wvnteryu) wrote,

"Didn't expect it was cha seungwon."

Fans took to social media to express their surprise and admiration, with many praising Jisoo's and the actor’s involvement.

"When he show up i just know ITS AN EXPENSIVE MV," a fan commented.

"OH MY GOD there's so much I wanna say but first of all I'M OBSESSED THIS IS S JUST TOO GOOD," an X user wrote.

"She got cha seung won in the mv ooh," one netizen mentioned.

"Now cast them together in a drama or movie, genre ACTION??!!" another wrote.

Many fans shared that Cha Seung-won is one of their favorite actors as they expressed their excitement about his unexpected cameo.

"BRO Shut up, it's my favorite Korean actor, Cha Seung Won," a fan exclaimed.

"GIRLY REALLY BAGGED THE CHA SEUNGWON TO BE IN HER MV MY DIVAAA," another person added.

"I knew she was gonna bring a big actor," one fan remarked.

All about Cha Seung-won and BLACKPINK's Jisoo's solo projects

Aside from his success on screen, Cha Seung-won has been active in variety shows as well, frequently appearing on popular programs such as Three Meals a Day and Korean Hostel in Spain. His continued relevance in the industry is reflected in his latest works, including the 2024 drama The Tyrant and the film Uprising.

Meanwhile, in the latest music video, Jisoo portrays an office worker whose mundane day takes an exhilarating turn when she receives a message from her significant other. As she attempts to reply, a black-gloved hand (Cha Seung-won) swiftly confiscates her phone and seals it in an evidence bag, hinting at a mystery surrounding her lover.

The atmosphere shifts as she is subjected to a lie detector test, where she candidly confesses that her lover makes her feel as if she’s experiencing an earthquake. The tension escalates when a car suddenly crashes into the interrogation room, taking out the investigator and allowing her to retrieve her phone.

The MV concludes with a twist, revealing that the dramatic sequence was all in Jisoo's imagination, reinforcing the song’s theme of love’s overwhelming intensity.

Jisoo actively participated in the creative process of AMORTAGE, co-writing all four tracks alongside Jordan Roman and other collaborators. The album’s title—a fusion of “amor” (Spanish for love) and “montage”—reflects the diverse emotions encapsulated within the project. The production was spearheaded by Blissoo (Jisoo's label) and The Wavys, and the tracklist includes:

Earthquake Your Love Tears Hugs & Kisses.

This EP marks Jisoo’s first solo project since her 2023 debut with ME, which featured the hit track FLOWER. Over the past year, she has taken full control of her solo career, launching her independent label, Blissoo, in February 2024. The move followed BLACKPINK members' decision to not renew their solo contracts with YG Entertainment, with Lisa and Jennie also establishing their own labels.

As of the latest, Jisoo signed a global solo deal with Warner Records in early 2025, signaling a new chapter in her career.

