"Nobody is watching that" — Internet reacts as JoJo Siwa is expected to be a houseguest in the new season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 

The announcement that JoJo Siwa, the American singer-dancer and former Dance Moms star, is expected to be a houseguest on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother has ignited a wave of online reactions.

On April 3, 2025, a news article by The Sun circulating online suggested that the Omaha artist, whose real name is Joelle Joanie "JoJo" Siwa, will be a part of Celebrity Big Brother, a British television reality game show returning with a new season on April 7, 2025.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the news, sparking a flurry of reactions online. Netizens indicated that no one was willing to watch the new season of Celebrity Big Brother.

"Nobody is watching that 💀," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X suggested they were excited to see JoJo join the reality show. While some indicated that if the speculation is true, it would be "fun" to watch JoJo Siwa on the show.

"Can't wait for 'Celebrity Big Brother' UK where Jojo Siwa is expected to be a houseguest," a netizen commented.

"That's exciting! Wishing Jojo the best of luck in this new adventure," another commented.

"jojo heading to celebrity big brother is gonna be fun to watch wonder how she'll fit into the drama of the house," a third commented.

However, some users on X speculated that the American singer JoJo would have difficulty on the reality show. Some seemingly mocked the news, suggesting that they had also received the invitation to join the reality show.

"Will be interedting to see how she would react and how much she will cry," a user on X commented.

"I am also selected for the show. But I didn't receive my flight tickets. I am stuck at Zozozorita airport," another commented.

"can't wait for her to cry on day 3 after someone hides her bow," a third wrote.

As of now, JoJo Siwa has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Speculation rose of JoJo Siwa joining the new season of Celebrity Big Brother:

JoJo (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, The Sun reported that an insider source claimed that the Omaha-born artist JoJo Siwa is expected to join the new season of Celebrity Big Brother.

The source stated that JoJo is among the "big names" to appear on the reality show, and by the end of the season, ITV viewers will be familiar with JoJo.

"JoJo is a big name among the highly-coveted younger audience and brings with her a big US fan base. She's one of those names that regular ITV viewers might not know - but certainly will do by the end of the ITV series," the source told The Sun.

In addition, the sources suggested that they hope the agreement for her participation will be finalized successfully, as JoJo Siwa will bring a larger audience to the reality show.

"Jojo certainly isn't afraid to speak up and is expected to be one of the more controversial names in the pack. Everyone hopes the deal gets over the line," the source added.

According to The Pink News, other celebrities rumored to be part of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 are reality show star Ella Morgan and British singer Danny Beard. However, neither of the artists, including JoJo Siwa, has confirmed their participation.

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother will begin on Monday, April 7, 2025, from 9:00 pm to 10:30 pm local time on ITV and ITVX.

