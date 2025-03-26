"Pay her to work for her" — Netizens react to JoJo Siwa selling $900 VIP tour tickets where fans can assist her crew set up for concerts

Boomerang singer JoJo Siwa announced her North America tour via an Instagram post on March 24, 2025. In the post, she promised an immersive party experience with her new and current songs, along with a GAYPOP DJ set.

One of the ticket options for JoJo's North America tour features a VIP package wherein fans can assist her crew set up for the concerts. Called the 'Dream Guest' VIP package, the tickets for the same are priced at $900 per person.

As per the tour's website, it includes an "exclusive invitation to JoJo's live show setup," also allowing fans to put her show together with "song selection input."

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on JoJo's $900-worth VIP concert tickets, as a user tweeted:

"She’s insufferable, pay her to work for her."

"This girl is one of the best examples of someone who desperately wants attention," an X user commented.

"Are there actually people who want to see her in concert, much less pay $900 to work it?" another user questioned.

"Who cares. Her tix arent worth $90," a netizen mentioned.

"Guys why the f**k is JOJO SIWA selling a $900!! vip tour ticket where u get to 'HELP THE CREW SET UP THE STAGE.' you are paying jojo siwa to do labor… for jojo siwa," another expressed.

On the other hand, fans of the singer expressed excitement over JoJo announcing her tour.

"Exciting news for JoJo Siwa fans! her 2025 tour is going to be huge!" an X user commented.

"Jojo siwa on tour u bet i am gonna go," a netizen tweeted.

"I cannot believe jojo siwa going on tour i used to pray for times like this," another user remarked.

"It's gonna be a show like no other": JoJo Siwa reveals details about her upcoming North American tour

Joelle Joanie, popularly known as JoJo, appeared for an interview with Access Hollywood on March 24, 2025, wherein she revealed details about her upcoming North American tour.

Talking about the conceptualization behind the tour, JoJo mentioned that she wanted to create a show that wasn't "just a concert" but was rather a party environment which was "immersive, interactive, intimate." The singer added:

"You are going to get the concert that you want to see right, but then there's going to be a DJ set run by me, there's gonna be an interactive game with the audience... there's gonna be so much fun for everybody in the crowd, it's gonna be a show like no other."

JoJo also gave an insight into the VIP experience that has created headlines on the internet, stating:

"You are actually going to get to come during while we’re loading in the show, and you’re gonna get to kind of like help us set it up and make sure things are right and test out the drum with me or the DJ booth with me."

JoJo's North American tour is scheduled to begin on July 10, 2025, in Houston, Texas, and will conclude on August 9, 2025, in Anaheim, California. Previously, JoJo performed at her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, which ran from May 2019 to March 2022.

The singer's upcoming tour has 3 VIP segments, wherein one features a meet-and-greet experience, one includes a backstage tour along with the meet-and-greet, and ultimately the 'Dream Guest VIP' priced at $900.

