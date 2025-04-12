What did Perez Hilton say about Matt Bomer? Actor reflects on being unfairly outed by the media

Matt Bomer recently appeared for an interview on the podcast Dinner’s on Me on April 8, 2025, where he opened up about his experience of not being treated properly by the media during the initial phase of his career in the entertainment industry.

The Walking Out star claimed during the conversation that media personality and blogger Perez Hilton reportedly started speaking on his personal life during the 2000s before he could open up about the same. Notably, all these happened around 10 years before Bomer came out while receiving an honor for his HIV activism at the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards.

Matt Bomer seemingly hinted in the interview that he was unhappy with the fact that he did not get an opportunity to talk about himself. He said that he never wanted to do it and added:

“No media outlet was ever going like ‘Hey!’ I just didn’t have a career that warranted that. It felt kind of unfair to me, that that was stolen by people who did have a microphone at the time.”

The American Horror Story star mentioned that he was living in a “weird time” since there were a few occasions where his pictures with his husband, Simon Halls, alongside their kids, were being revealed to the public.

However, Matt Bomer seemingly expressed his satisfaction with the fact that his career took a different turn at one point and that he did not lose anything at all. He said that his family members loved him, and he praised their support for him as he continued:

“That was my safety net. And I was like, you know what? If the worst happens is that I don’t work again and I have this beautiful family who I love and who loves me, then so be it.”

Matt Bomer opens up on the reasons behind rejecting Barbie

While the Missouri native’s claims about being unfairly treated have created headlines, the White Collar star spoke to Business Insider on Thursday, April 10, addressing the moment when he decided to let go of a role in a big film and instead appear in the romantic drama, Maestro, released in 2023.

Matt Bomer told Vanity Fair the same year that he was aiming to appear as Ken in Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, and even sent a tape to the latter. Bomer further said that he portrayed and dressed up as different versions of Ken in the audition tape and added:

“I recorded the lines of the other person’s dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond.”

However, he told Business Insider that he decided to stay associated with Maestro, stating that he loved working with director Bradley Cooper despite not having a big role. He further stated:

“It was such an immersive experience that to have just flown in from London to film my scenes [in ‘Barbie] really quick and fly back to London – I feel like ‘Maestro’ wouldn’t have been the same experience for me.”

Matt also stated that Maestro helped him to plan his future in the film industry and that he was habituated to working in an environment that he was exposed to when Maestro was in production.

Matt Bomer was last seen as Jerry Frank in the Hulu comedy series, Mid-Century Modern. He will next appear in a black comedy film, Outcome, which also features Keanu Reeves in the lead. The release date has yet to be confirmed.

