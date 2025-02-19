5 romantic K-dramas from the 2000s to rewatch: Full House, Coffee Prince, and more

Since the Hallyu Wave (Korean Wave) began transcending borders, the Korean TV industry (K-dramas) has never looked back. From major streaming giants like Netflix continuously producing original K-dramas to the actors building global fandom, Korean dramas have become a mega genre of their own.

Ad

But, it is important to understand where it all began. The hit K-dramas released during the 2000s have played a crucial role in globalizing the K-drama industry. From the melting pot of hundreds of K-dramas released during the 2000s, some have made their place as the best K-dramas ever released.

Whether it is the widely popular Boys Over Flowers or critically acclaimed Coffee Prince, the list has been growing ever since. Hence, we have curated a list of 5 K-dramas from the 2000s that can be re-watched again.

Ad

Disclaimer: the opinions expressed are solely those of the author, not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Full House, Boys Over Flowers, and 3 other K-dramas from the 2000s every fan needs to watch

1) Boys Over Flowers (2009)- Amazon Prime Videos

Boys Over Flowers K-drama (credit: IMDb)

Why not start with the OG K-drama, which is probably the first for many K-drama lovers? Also cited as the major contributor to the Hallyu Wave in the 2000s, Boys Over Flower was released in 2009 with Lee Min-ho and Koo Hye-sun playing the lead roles.

Ad

The drama consisted of 25 episodes, the show follows Geum Jan-di (Koo), who joins the elite Shin Hwa High School through a scholarship. She later crosses paths with Gu Jun-pyo, the rich heir of the Shin Hwa group, and leader of F4. The two eventually fall in love but it is not easy to be together as they face several hurdles to get together.

2) Full House (2004)- Viki

Expand Tweet

Ad

Starring K-pop icon Rain and Song Hye-Kyo in the leading roles, Full House is a romantic K-drama that won several awards upon its release and is still a cult classic.

The show follows Han Ji-Eun (Song) who loses her without her knowledge. To get back the house, she must enter into a fake marriage with the owner of her new house, Lee Young-Jae (Rain), an actor.

3) Coffee Prince (2007)- Netflix

Ad

Based on the novel of the same name by Lee Sun-Mi, Coffe Prince is a renowned K-drama from the 2000s, which still holds the same status among K-drama lovers.

Starring Gong Yoo in the leading role, the drama follows the life of a tomboyish girl Go Eun-chan (Yoon Eun-Hye), who is often mistaken for a boy. After getting a job in a coffee shop one day, she continues to disguise and work as a boy, until the manager starts falling in love with her.

Ad

4) Autumn In My Heart (2000)- Prime Video

Expand Tweet

Ad

Considered a pioneer in the Korean melodramatic series, Autumn In My Heart is also credited for hying the Hallyu Wave in the world. The romantic drama stars Song Hye-Kyo and Song Seung-Heon in the main roles, and follows the tale of 4 people, as their tragic fates lead their relationship to agony, heartbreaks, and love.

Autumn In My Heart is the first installment of the infamous season-themed tetralogy and is followed by Winter Sonata, Summer Scent, and Spring Waltz.

Ad

5) Stairway To Heaven (2003)- Viki

Expand Tweet

Ad

The hit K-drama from 2003 stars Choi Ji-Woo, Kwan Sang-woo, and Shin Hyun-Joon in primary roles. Stairway To Heaven was one of the most successful K-dramas from the 2000s and is still a fan-favorite.

The K-drama follows Song-joo (Choi), who after a car accident loses her memories. Years later, she encounters Cha Song-Joo (Kwan), her first love, and they get close again. Despite being a tear-jerker, the plot is loved for its intense storytelling and tale of love.

Ad

While the above-mentioned dramas from the 2000s are worth a watch. Some other K-dramas you can binge-watch are My Lovely Sam Soon, Princess Hours, Summer Scent, I'm Sorry, I Love You, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback