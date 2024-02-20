Who are Trisha Goddard's children? Talk show host's personal life explored amid cancer diagnosis

Trisha Goddard, host of her eponymous British TV talk show, recently revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer for the second time after being previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. Speaking to Hello! magazine on February 19, the British TV presenter opened up about her cancer recurrence, saying:

"It's not going to go away. And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed."

Disclaimer: The following article talks about alcoholism, drug addiction, and suicide, which may be triggering for some.

Trisha Goddard kept her cancer diagnosis hidden for nearly 19 months when she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2022, but revealed that keeping the secret was becoming a "burden."

Trisha Goddard shares two children with her second husband, Mark Grieve - a daughter, Billie, and her youngest child, Madi.

Trisha Goddard shares two children with her second husband

Trisha Goddard and Mark Grieve tied the knot in 1993 and had two children, Billie and Madi, but soon divorced in 1996. According to the Mirror, Billie shares a complicated relationship with her mother, which spiraled due to her alcoholism and drug addiction.

Billie had her first taste of alcohol when she was 12 years old and resorted to stealing prescription painkillers after her mother gave her codeine for her period pain. She also revealed that her mental health took a downturn when she tried to commit su*cide at 16.

She completed a degree in English Literature at Royal Holloway, University of London, despite skipping lectures for her first two years to drink and smoke cannabis. She spoke in great detail about her drug and alcohol addiction all through her adolescence and well into her 20s.

“I was waking up and putting rum in my coffee – I’d keep coke in my bedside table for first thing in the morning. I was too ashamed to tell my mum, because of her image,” she continued.

Billie was also diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder and underwent therapy for her addictions in 2019. Trisha Goddard's second child, Madi, came out as non-binary, using they/them pronouns.

Speaking on Kaye Adams’ podcast How to Be 60, Goddard admitted that having a non-binary child was a "learning process."

"I could understand gay. I could understand I had a gay daughter – a queer daughter as they call it now. [And] then I had to learn the “I don’t feel male, I don’t feel female” kind of thing. I had to wrap my head around it."

"Am I going to die?" was Trisha Goddard's first question after her cancer diagnosis

According to The Independent, Trisha Goddard's first question when her doctors told her the cancer had relapsed was "Am I going to die?" In her interview with Hello! magazine, Goddard revealed she had been diagnosed with stage four secondary breast cancer, meaning a cancer that started in the breast and has moved to another part of the body.

Expand Tweet

She also said that the cancer diagnosis was accidental. She had been at the hospital to treat her broken leg when doctors found cancer cells in her right hip. Since her diagnosis, she underwent daily radiation for three months and weekly chemotherapy for four and a half months.

However, while secondary breast cancer is treatable, it is not curable so her only options were life-prolonging care or palliative care.

“When you go to the doctors in the States, there’s a choice of three little boxes you tick for treatment of stage 4 cancer. One is cure, one is life-prolonging and one is palliative. There’s that awful feeling when you’re sitting there thinking: ‘Which one?’ And mine is life-prolonging.”

Trisha Goddard, aged 66, has been a familiar face on television for nearly four decades, becoming the first Black British female presenter to have a daytime talk show in the UK.