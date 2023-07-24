10 celebrities who faced consequences of drug and alcohol abuse      

Alcohol and drug addiction is a serious disease that has negatively impacted the lives of many people throughout the world, and celebrities are no exception.

Many celebrities find the work pressure too much, which leads them to alcohol and drugs as a coping mechanism. For others, it’s often their childhood trauma or surroundings that lead them to addiction.

While many celebrities have successfully walked their paths of recovery and become sober, others were not that lucky. They struggled with addiction throughout their lives, and unfortunately, there are many celebs who still do drugs.

In this article, we have listed down the names of ten celebrities who are known addicts and faced the effects of drugs.

Celebrities with alcohol and drug abuse history

#1 Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo via Instagram/robertdowneyjr)

Robert Downey Jr. aka the Iron Man spent the initial days of his career under the influence of substance and alcohol. In the late 1990s, the Avengers movie star also had a few high-profile arrests for misusing heroin, cocaine and alcohol.

In 2002, Downey announced his recovery and successfully revived his life and career back. According to one of Downey’s interviews, he credits meditation, yoga and therapy for keeping him sober.

#2 Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck (Photo via Instagram/benaffleck_official-fans)

Ben Affleck, 50, has always been open about his alcohol addiction. The Oscar-winning actor has struggled with alcohol abuse disorder for a long time and has attended rehab twice.

In 2018, though, Affleck entered alcohol addiction treatment and has been sober since then. He believes that recovery has taught him some important life lessons about being accountable and honest.

In an interview, Affleck also said that recovery taught him to apologise when he was wrong.

#3 Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston (Photo via Instagram/this.whitney)

The famous singer and actress, Whitney Houston was one of the best-selling music artists in history.

Her successful music career left a remarkable impact on Hollywood, but drug and alcohol abuse took a toll on her career and life. In 2012, at just 48, Houston died of cocaine use.

She died at a Beverly Hills hotel by accidental drowning, which was later linked to heart disease and cocaine use. According to the toxicology report, substances like Xanax, marijuana, Flexeril and Benadryl were found in her body.

#4 Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper (Photo via Instagram/justjared)

The ‘Nightmare Alley’ star Bradley Cooper has also struggled with years of alcohol and drug abuse. Famous for movies like ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ and ‘A Star is Born’ Cooper struggled with addiction, which eventually increased during his rise to stardom.

At the age of 29, though, Cooper decided to get sober and has been so since. He continues to maintain his sobriety through different roles that depict characters struggling with drug and alcohol use.

#5 Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry (Photo via Instagram/mattyperry)

Matthew Perry, who rose to fame as Chandler in Friends, also struggled with alcohol and prescription drug use disorder. Perry got addicted to painkillers after he had a personal watercraft accident.

Fortunately, the actor sought rehabilitation and treatment and got sober. In an interview, he said that helping others has become an important part of his own recovery.

#6 Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson (Photo via Instagram/michaeljackson)

The Grammy Award winner and King of Pop died Michael Jackson struggled with substance abuse, which eventually led to his death. He died in 2009 of an accidental overdose of sedatives.

The famous and significant cultural figure was just 50 when he died. It was also reported that he suffered from stress, insomnia, an eating disorder and an addiction to prescription drugs.

#7 Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato (Photo via Instagram/ddlovato)

Demi Lovato first used cocaine when she was just 17. The famous singer and actress entered rehab for cocaine addiction and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well. After being six years into sobriety, Lovato relapsed in 2018 and suffered a nearly fatal overdose a few months later.

She recovered and since then has become a powerful voice for people suffering from drug abuse and mental health. Lovato has addressed her recovery in several interviews and in her music, too.

Her song ‘Sober’ is all about the singer’s struggles with alcohol and substance use.

#8 Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe (Photo via Instagram/danielradcliffeofficially)

The star of the Harry Potter series, Daniel Radcliffe, has admitted to turning to alcohol to cope with his status and the sudden wealth he accumulated. In several interviews, the actor has admitted that he drank a lot during the shooting of the last three Harry Potter films.

However, Radcliffe came to realize that drinking was unhealthy and damaging his body and social life. He also came to the realization that drinking led him to shut off from all social interactions. Since then, he has been sober and leading a happy and healthy life.

#9 Zac Efron

Zac Efron (Photo via Instagram/zacefron)

The 31-year-old famous actor has struggled with drug abuse and alcohol addiction from a young age. He says that becoming a well-known name at such a young age led him to addiction.

Efron’s alcohol addiction led him to rehab twice in just one year during the filming of Seth Rogen’s ‘Neighbors’. Alcoholics Anonymous as well as therapy has helped changed Efron’s life, though.

#10 Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp (Photo via Instagram/johnnydepp)

Johnny Depp became so addicted to alcohol that he couldn’t even speak at gatherings without having a drink. In a previous interview, the actor admitted that he started smoking cigarettes at the age of 12, and alcohol and drugs soon followed and took over his health and body.

Now, though, Depp has cut back his drinking and smoking and has decided that he wants to live his best life by throwing away all the things he has done in the past. The decision came after he lost his close friend Jeff Beck.

So, as you can see, even top celebrities have struggled with substance and alcohol abuse. While many were fortunate to come out of it at the right time, others couldn’t take the road to recovery and lost their lives.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, talk to someone, and seek help. Always remember that recovery is possible.