"I'm proud of her": Gwyneth Paltrow clarifies rumors about feud with Meghan Markle

Gwyneth Paltrow has strongly dismissed rumors of a feud between her and Meghan Markle, clarifying that the speculation is nothing more than clickbait. In the April 24 episode of The World’s First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster, the actress and Goop founder, 52, addressed the rumor head-on.

When asked about the alleged tension between her and the Duchess of Sussex, 43, Paltrow responded firmly, stating:

"You know what I won't be at this point in my life? I won't be a pawn in some drummed-up, triangulation of women feud for your f*cking clickbait."

Gwyneth Paltrow went on to emphasize that she wanted to be left out of the narrative that pits women against each other for attention.

Her comments came after months of online speculation about the duo, particularly after they entered similar industries—wellness and lifestyle branding. Despite the rumors, Paltrow expressed her support for Markle's career and her accomplishments.

"Again, I wish Meghan nothing but the best. Like, it’s so great what she’s doing. I’m proud of her. Every woman deserves to go into anything they want to do," she continued.

Gwyneth Paltrow about her beef with Meghan Markle

This isn't the first time Gwyneth Paltrow has addressed these rumors. In March, she and Markle posted a video together on social media to clear up any misconceptions. The Instagram Story was part of a fan Q&A, where one follower asked Paltrow if she was aware of a supposed "Meghan Markle beef" circulating online.

Gwyneth Paltrow responded by saying:

"I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever."

She then turned the camera to Markle, who was sitting beside her, eating pie. Markle shrugged, expressing her confusion as well.

Speculation about a feud started when Paltrow shared a mundane cooking video through Instagram while wearing her pajamas in March. The netizens interpreted the Instagram post as a hidden shade directed at Markle, who had launched her new With Love Meghan Netflix cooking show.

The netizens highlighted the production difference between Markle's farmhouse studio and Paltrow's personal kitchen, where her video was filmed in an ordinary setting. The widespread interpretation of this video established an online discussion that suggested these two women were in a feud with each other.

Shortly after the speculation, Gwyneth Paltrow made it clear that competition regarding any aspect with the Duchess of Sussex was out of the question. In her March interview with Vanity Fair that her upbringing taught her to view women as friends instead of rivals.

According to Paltrow, Markle's entering the wellness market did not bother her at all because she stated:

"There's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

Gwyneth Paltrow reiterated that there was enough room in the wellness market for both of them to succeed.

While the two women may live near each other in Montecito, California, Paltrow has previously stated that she doesn't know Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, personally. However, she mentioned that she has met Markle on a few occasions.

In her March Vanity Fair interview, Paltrow explained:

"I've met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don't know her at all."

As of now, both Gwyneth Paltrow and Markle appear focused on their own pursuits. Paltrow continues to lead Goop, her lifestyle brand. Markle's recent projects include her wellness brand "As Ever" and her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which explores themes of self-care and mindfulness.

