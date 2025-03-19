When will Marty Supreme release? Gwyneth Paltrow reveals telling intimacy coordinator to “step a little bit back” while filming with Timothée Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow spoke candidly about filming intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet for their upcoming movie, Marty Supreme. Produced and directed by Josh Safdie, the film is a sports comedy-drama loosely based on the life of table tennis champion Martin "Marty" Reisman.

Marty Supreme will be released in the United States on December 25, 2025. In a Vanity Fair cover interview for April (published March 18), Gwyneth Paltrow disclosed that she shares intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet and portrays the wife of his character's professional rival.

“This woman who is married to someone who is in the Ping-Pong mafia, as it were. They meet and she’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her, but it’s kind of transactional for them both,” Paltrow explained.

Talking about the dynamic between her and Timothée Chalamet's character, she teased:

“I mean, we have a lot of s*x in this movie. There’s a lot—a lot.”

Paltrow also spoke about the introduction of an intimacy coordinator to guide the two stars during filming. She joked about an incident in which the coordinator asked if she felt comfortable shooting a specific intimate scene—

“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get n*ked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.'"

Paltrow went on to explain the issues with perfectly scripted, intimate scenes—

“We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back. I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but…if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that,” she added.

The jokes didn't stop there as Paltrow referred to Chalamet as “a thinking man’s s*x symbol" and expressed admiration for her co-star's mannerisms and commitment to his craft.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet were once seen kissing in Central Park while shooting for Marty Supreme

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet (image via Getty)

On October 16 last year, Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow were filmed kissing in New York City's Central Park while shooting their upcoming film, Marty Supreme. The viral photos showed Chalamet pinning Paltrow against a wall as they kissed in an alleyway.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a long red gown, shiny long black gloves, and dangling silver earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in an updo. Chalamet, meanwhile, sported a gray suit over a white shirt. The Dune alum accessorized it with a silver-gray tie and a necklace. His hair was parted on the sides and styled with gel.

Gwyneth Paltrow sees Marty Supreme as her first serious role since Country Strong

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident (Image via Getty)

In the interview with Vanity Fair, Paltrow opined that Marty Supreme was her first serious acting role since the 2010 drama Country Strong. The Goop founder starred alongside Tim McGraw, Garrett Hedlund, and Leighton Meester in the film.

However, after Country Strong, Paltrow took on several supporting and cameo roles, including Netflix's The Politician and her role as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Nonetheless, the actress and businesswoman shared that she was “laying it all on the line and accessing a kind of vulnerability” for her upcoming film.

Paltrow also opened up about how "one of [her] best friends" Cameron Diaz helped her overcome self-doubt and return to the acting scene after a long hiatus. Diaz herself made her comeback after an 11-year break by starring in the Netflix movie Back in Action earlier this year.

