“Timothee looks like a completely unwilling participant” — Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s PDA at the Indian Wells sparks reactions online

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attended the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 9, where the couple made headlines for their PDA. According to Dailymail, the two stars constantly showered each other with affection as the match continued.

Ad

The clip of the two engaging in PDA was uploaded on X by the account @PopCrave. The post has garnered varied reactions from netizens. While some discussed Timothee Chalamet's expressions, some wondered why the actor was dating Kylie Jenner in the first place.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One netizen (@HRH_Jesika) stated that Timothee seemingly looked uncomfortable. They wrote:

"Timothee looks like a completely unwilling participant and Kylie looks like she's working the night shift after this. Why is her shirt open?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens claimed their relationship was allegedly staged. One netizen (@RaggedMile) accused Kylie of not having substance, saying:

"Timothée will not be winning any major awards as long as he has his wagon hitched to that vapid, born-into-privilege woman. It's truly unbelievable when celebrity men who want to be taken seriously show their cards and find partners who are the antithesis of substance."

Ad

"It's her looking at the camera that's filming as she tries to kiss him and him looking confused lmaooo she knew they were there," another netizen wrote on X.

"Why does this feel so uncomfortable and put on for cameras? She's looking to see who's staring at her the whole time she's on him, looking like a 40 year old sugar momma with a teenage boyfriend who is not that into her…so awkward," another user wrote.

Ad

Some netizens defended Kylie and Timothee, stating they were only posing because Kylie's friend was taking a photo. One (@SierraBo22) pointed out that nobody says anything when Timothee initiates affection, but now that Kylie is initiating, she's getting backlash.

"When he's initiating the pda y'all say nothing,but when she's initiating everyone comes in with negativity," she wrote.

"Public relationships must be exhausting you know, those constant eyes, constant speculation. hope they're just enjoying their time together without overthinking the noise," a netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"People in the comment sections of all these footages read tooooo much into this, like you can clearly see they're posing for kylie's friend's phone there to recreate that 'kylie's side profile on timmy's face on camera' pose which has now become their signature," wrote another netizen.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made headlines previously for their PDA at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Chalamet and Jenner at the 97th Annual Oscars (Image via Getty)

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5. According to E! News, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet couldn't walk the red carpet together.

Ad

However, their PDA was noticeable throughout the event. The two shared the table with Timothee's A Complete Unknown costars Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Timothee Chalamet was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. He lost to Adrien Brody, who won for his performance in The Brutalist.

According to IMDb, Timothee Chalamet's next movie, Marty Supreme, is expected to be released on December 25, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback