"Outside of my comfort zone"—Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary talks about starring in Marty Supreme

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary recently spoke about his involvement in the upcoming film Marty Supreme. On February 5, 2025, O’Leary shared a snippet from his Fox News interview on Instagram and addressed why he is in Tokyo "stretching new muscles."

"I've always believed if you want to stay sharp in your life, spend 30% of your day pursuing things outside of your comfort zone. Being a scripted actor is outside of my comfort zone," the Shark Tank star said.

For the unversed, O’Leary, also known as “Mr. Wonderful,” is among the latest additions to Marty Supreme. Specific details about his role are yet to be disclosed. Directed by Josh Safdie and produced by A24, the film features Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow in prominent roles.

Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary shares insights on his latest venture

In his interview, Kevin O'Leary elaborated on his involvement in the film Marty Supreme. In the post caption, he reiterated his belief in stepping beyond familiar territory, stating:

“I have never had to read and learn this many lines before.”

The Shark Tank investor also provided details about the film, mentioning that he's working alongside Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow. In the interview clip, O’Leary expanded on the difficulty of the role, highlighting the dynamic nature of film production. He explained:

“By the way, the producer just changed them an hour ago. I got to learn these lines before 5 am tomorrow morning. This is one crazy film, crazy.”

He noted that the filming experience requires adaptability, especially considering his background in business rather than scripted performances.

More about Marty Supreme

Variety reported on September 2024 that Marty Supreme is a film centered around professional table tennis. The film, directed by Josh Safdie and produced by A24, has added multiple cast members, including Odessa A’zion, magician Penn Jillette, filmmaker Abel Ferrara, and Shark Tank fame Kevin O’Leary. However, the studio has maintained secrecy around character details.

The film is scheduled for release in the United States on December 25, 2025. After initial reports surfaced, A24 studio posted an image on X, on July 16, 2024, featuring a ping pong ball with the words “coming soon."

Timothée Chalamet joined Marty Supreme in July 2024, with Josh Safdie directing and co-writing the script with Ronald Bronstein. Initial reports suggested that the film was inspired by professional table tennis player Marty Reisman. However, sources close to the production told Deadline in November last year that it's a "fictionalized original" rather than a biopic.

In an October 2024 report by People magazine, Chalamet was seen filming for this project with mustache and glasses. During a conversation with Theo Von on This Past Weekend podcast, released on December 16, 2024, Chalamet discussed his preparation for the role, stating that Safdie encouraged him to perform some of his stunts.

In the same interview, the actor shared that for the table tennis scenes in the film, he trained with former professional players Diego Schaaf and Wei Wang.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the film’s budget is estimated at $70 million, making it A24’s most expensive production to date, surpassing Civil War (2024), which had a budget of $50 million.

While fans wait for Kevin O'Leary's performance in Marty Supreme, they can watch him currently on Shark Tank on ABC, airing Fridays at 8 PM ET. Full episodes are available on ABC.com and can also be streamed on Hulu.

