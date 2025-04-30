When did Meghan Markle begin acting? The Duchess of Sussex reveals being constantly rejected and typecast because of her race early in her career

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, started her acting career in the 2000s and is known for playing Rachel Zane in Suits from 2011 to 2018. She made her TV debut as Nurse Jill on General Hospital in 2002. Later, she did a few small roles and commercials before her breakthrough role in Suits. Meghan Markle retired from her acting career after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

In her first-ever podcast interview outside of her own, the duchess opened up about the challenges she faced during the early days of her acting career. She appeared on the podcast hosted by Jamie Kern Lima, a close friend. In the episode, which aired on April 28, 2025, Meghan talked about various aspects of her life.

During the conversation, Jamie Kern Lima, who is also a co-founder of IT Cosmetics, shared how she faced potential investors' refusals when she started her beauty business. Meghan expressed a connection to Jamie Lima's story, recalling her own early days in acting.

“Oh, Jamie. As you're talking about all these nos for me, it's what I was doing before I was acting. Oh my gosh. Oh, please. I heard no all the time, especially because I wasn't cookie-cutter for a specific type," the duchess noted.

Meghan further elaborated on the typecasting she encountered while auditioning.

"At the start of my auditioning career, you were either the Black girl or the White girl or the Latina girl or the like, everything was typecast. So being mixed, I could get into a lot of rooms. That meant as a numbers game, heard no even more," she explained.

Meghan Markle also shared that she could not book any beauty or skincare ads because she had freckles.

Before acting in the legal drama Suits, Meghan featured as one of the briefcase girls on Deal or No Deal. She also had an appearance role in the movie Remember Me. Apart from this, she started a lifestyle blog named The Tig in 2014. Meghan Markle parted ways with her acting career after marrying into the Royal Family.

What other details did Meghan Markle share on her first-ever podcast interview?

Meghan Markle gave snippets of multiple facets of her life in the one and half hour long candid conversation on the podcast. The host, Jamie, also shared a post on her Instagram handle, informing that Meghan's "FIRST EVER Podcast Interview" is live.

Jamie, who is a friend of Meghan, summarized the nature of their conversation in the caption of the post, which read:

"She and I decided to do the episode the same way we spend most of our time together – with no makeup on, in our sweats, and cozied up in these two rocking chairs I have at my house. And today, we’re inviting YOU to join us in the rocking chairs!"

The no-makeup look of the Duchess of Sussex on this podcast also made headlines. However, in the interview, Meghan Markle shared how she got rejections for beauty or skincare product ads because of her freckles.

In this interview, the Duchess of Sussex explained how she spent most of her life "trying to prove something." She added that she was now done with this "prove it game."

Meghan Markle also rebuffed the rumors about her separation from Prince Harry. She further denied any possibility of running for a political office.

