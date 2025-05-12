How many kids does Meghan Markle have? Duchess of Sussex shares photo of her children climbing "mama mountain" on Mother's Day

Meghan Markle posted a touching tribute to her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, this Mother’s Day. The Duchess of Sussex's Instagram post on May 11, 2025, offered a rare peek into her life as a mother in Montecito, California.

According to People, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents to two young children: Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born on May 6, 2019, who recently turned six, and Princess Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on June 4, 2021, who is now three years old.

The couple has largely shielded their children from the public eye since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, but Markle's recent use of social media has provided glimpses into their family life now and then.

More about Meghan Markle's Mother's Day post

In her Mother’s Day post, Meghan Markle shared a photo on Instagram of herself with Archie and Lilibet clinging to her, whimsically describing the moment as climbing "mama mountain." The candid shot, taken on the terrace of their Montecito home, pictured the Duchess of Sussex effortlessly balancing her children.

She captioned the post:

"Happy Mother’s Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy! And to these two gems - who still attempt to climb “mama mountain”, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure….being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life."

She concluded with a phrase seemingly coined by her children:

"I, too, "love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.""

A glimpse into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's personal life

As reported by People in April 2025, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made it a priority to keep their home in California a nurturing environment for Archie and Lilibet. An insider close to the couple described their home life as a "happy bubble," emphasizing how the children are the center of their world.

"The kids are adorable. They’re incredibly smart, articulate, and fun," a source told the outlet.

The royal couple recently enjoyed a vacation with their children to celebrate Markle's latest projects. Her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, premiered on March 4, 2025, and her lifestyle brand, As Ever, was launched on April 2. Her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, was released on April 8.

The Sussexes have also embraced British and American traditions. On March 31, 2025, Meghan honored the U.K.’s Mothering Sunday by posting a photo of a homemade pie topped with pieces of fruit — a nod to her family’s British ties.

