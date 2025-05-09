What is Prince Harry's net worth in 2025? Charity run by Meghan Markle's husband admits to committing human rights violations

African Parks, a conservation charity associated with Meghan Markle's husband, Prince Harry, has acknowledged human rights violations committed by its rangers in Congo-Brazzaville. On May 8, the charity issued a response to the findings of an independent review conducted by Omnia Strategy LLP, in which it admitted to the abuses, though it did not disclose specific details.

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Prince Harry, whose net worth is reportedly $60 million, served as president of African Parks from 2016 to 2023 and joined its board of directors in 2023. That same year, African Parks became aware of the allegations and commissioned an independent investigation.

In January 2024, the British newspaper Mail published an investigative report in which members of the native Baka community accused rangers of beating, waterboarding, and r*ping locals to prevent them from accessing their ancestral land, which now comes under a protected area.

Survival International, which works for the rights of indigenous people, had raised these concerns earlier. Caroline Pearce, director of Survival International, responded to African Parks' May 8 statement, saying:

"The charity has known this for many years, but it was only after Survival complained to Prince Harry, and the ensuing global media story, that the charity finally commissioned this “independent investigation."

He further added:

"We still don’t know the details of what they found, because African Parks has refused to allow the findings to be made public.....governments, foundations, and celebrity supporters like Prince Harry, should pull the plug on African Parks now, and stop their complicity in this crime.”

The charity, which operates in 23 protected areas, revealed in its 2023 annual report that it receives over $500,000 per year from its donors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's net worth: The financial backbone of their philanthropy

Apart from African Parks, Prince Harry is also associated with other charities like WellChild, Invictus Games, Travalyst, etc. His wife, Meghan Markle, has also been associated with different charity works. The couple continued their charity work even after stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and founded a non-profit organization, Archewell.

As reported by Parade on March 1, 2025, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a combined net worth of approximately $60 million. In September 2024, Harry inherited $8.5 million from the Queen Mother for his 40th birthday. As per a 2021 Forbes report, Harry also inherited $10 million from his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan Markle signed a $100 million deal to produce a docuseries, Harry & Meghan, a part of which was allocated to the staff of their organization, Archewell. Additionally, the couple signed a $20 million podcast deal with Spotify, which ended in 2023. He also reportedly received $20 million in advance for his memoir, Spare.

Before marrying Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly had a net worth of $5 million. She has since signed a deal with Lemonada Media for the podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. The Duchess also runs a lifestyle brand, As Ever, which adds to her income.

