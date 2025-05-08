"She has Paul Feig by the balls right now" — Kjersti Flaa talks about Blake Lively's alleged "power" behind Another Simple Favor's production

Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa discussed Blake Lively's alleged "power" over director Paul Feig in their latest movie, Another Simple Favor. In the May 7, 2025 episode of the Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa podcast, Flaa talked about the movie's co-writer Jessica Sharzer's latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published May 5. Based on that interaction, Flaa noted how Lively had a substantial role in the movie's production.

"This is so funny. Now, I feel like she has Paul Feig by the balls right now," Flaa remarked.

In the episode titled How Blake Lively HIJACKED Another Simple Favor too !!, Flaa cited the May 5 interview, during which Sharzer shared just how, like the director Paul Feig, Blake Lively was closely involved in several pre-production and post-production aspects of Another Simple Favor.

When the interviewer asked if Lively's real-life sense of humor inspired any of her dialogues in Another Simple Favor, Sharzer added that there were "a lot of funny lines" she didn’t remember writing. So it was likely that either Lively or Feig had come up with them. When asked for an example, Sharzer mentioned her "favorite line" from the first movie.

"Blake is at a playground with Anna, and she's talking about working for a tough boss and she says, "Or they will f*ck you in the face." That line always makes me laugh, and I know I didn't write it because I've never heard that expression before, but I just love it," she explained.

Sharzer further revealed that the script was a collaborative effort with both Feig and Lively's improvisations included. So, she didn't know whether it was the Gossip Girl alum or the Bridesmaids director who made that particular addition.

Referring to this interview, Kjersti Flaa highlighted Lively's involvement in the script of Another Simple Favor and Feig’s awareness and support of the same.

"As we've seen in all the interviews, he's been out there defending her so much. And now we see how much power she had over him in this movie," Flaa explained.

Kjersti Flaa discusses Blake Lively's involvement in Paul Feig-directed Another Simple Favor, says she's "doing everything"

Blake Lively at It Ends With Us New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

During the May 7 podcast episode, Kjersti Flaa speculated over Blake Lively's deep involvement in the plot and storyline of Paul Feig's Another Simple Favor.

"And if anyone had any doubts if Blake Lively was taking over Another Simple Favor, here is all the evidence that you need," she said.

Citing Jessica Sharzer's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Flaa noted how Sharzer's repeated mentions of Lively made it clear that the actress was a driving creative force behind the project.

"There's so many questions about [Lively's influence], and this woman keeps sharing about how much Blake had to say in every aspect," Flaa commented.

As per The Hollywood Reporter interview, Jessica Sharzer also discussed the film's queer plotline involving a "twisted love story" between Anna Kendrick and Lively's characters in Another Simple Favor, confirming that the "queer element of the franchise" was intentional and integral.

The interviewer asked Sharzer how Lively and Feig reacted to that particular plotline, and she explained that she did not witness their reactions firsthand.

"I was on strike during a lot of these developments and these conversations, and so I wasn't part of all of them, but I think Blake really was behind this decision... My sense is that she really embraced it and wanted to do it," Sharzer added.

Referring to this segment of the interview, Flaa claimed that not only did Blake Lively play the role of a queer character in Another Simple Favor but also had a say about it during the pre-production process, just like director Paul Feig.

"This is so telling… This proves again that she doesn't take on a part of a movie as an actress. She takes on a part of a movie as 'I'm doing everything here and every one step aside. Because Blake Lively is in the house and it's going to be my way or the highway,'" Flaa remarked.

At present, both Paul Feig and Blake Lively are busy with the promotional run of their latest release, Another Simple Favor, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025. On the other hand, Kjersti Flaa shares regular videos on her podcast channel, Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa, covering various topics from the entertainment industry.

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More