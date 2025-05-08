"It's like so lazy"—Kjersti Flaa slams 'big error' in Another Simple Favor scene in which 'Blake Lively kisses herself'

On May 7, 2025, journalist Kjersti Flaa reacted to the "big errors" in Another Simple Favor, Blake Lively's new film. Kjersti Flaa took to her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, to talk about the same. Another Simple Favor, starring Lively and Anna Kendrick, was released on March 7, 2025.

As reported by the New York Post on May 5, Blake Lively plays triplets in the film, and in one moment, she is seen speaking with one of her twin sisters. Lively has a pointed earring in her left ear at the beginning of the scene. However, when the camera shifts to the opposite viewpoint, she is abruptly seen sporting a hoop earring in its place.

Kjersti Flaa referenced this article and addressed the editing mistakes made in the film.

"There is actually an article in the New York Post pointing out that there were big errors in this film," she said.

Flaa also seemed to disapprove of these errors.

"I mean, it's like so lazy," she added.

Kjersti Flaa's comments about Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor explored

Kjersti Flaa reacted to the mistakes in Another Simple Favor and criticized it.

"There is a scene where Blake Lively kisses herself, I mean, she's kissing one of her triplet sisters in the film, the one who wears cottage core clothes," she stated.

"Some detail-oriented viewers noticed that when you saw Blake's character from the front, she was wearing a pointed earring in her left ear, but when the camera cuts to the other perspective, she's suddenly wearing a hoop earring instead. And people are pointing out how incredibly lazy it is," Flaa continued.

Flaa quoted the New York Post article she was referencing and stated that some viewers likened it to a "bad high school production." She also expressed her bewilderment at the film crew not dressing Blake Lively's stand-in exactly like her.

Flaa also pointed out another mistake regarding the triplets Blake Lively played.

"Something I noticed that is so dumb is that both the twins have Blake Lively's mole on their face at the same spot. There are no twins with identical moles on their skin. That's impossible that they would have a mole just because they're twins. And I think that's also just, like, laziness," she remarked.

Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig speaks out in support of Blake Lively

In December 2024, Blake Lively sued It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment on set and launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defaming his reputation.

As per Esquire, there were rumors afoot that Lively and Anna Kendrick were reportedly feuding on the set of Another Simple Favor. However, director Paul Feig quashed these rumors, stating that Lively was an "amazing collaborator." Feig also spoke out in support of Lively amidst her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, calling her “one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented, and kind people I’ve ever worked with.”

Feig spoke out in support of Lively (Image via Getty)

Feig also seemingly called out Lively's haters.

“Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days – when it’s towards something meaningful, that’s great. But people get outraged at everything, it’s like, this is what you’re angry about? There’s other things to be outraged about – please, go and help make the world a better place,” she stated.

Blake Lively is yet to respond to Kjersti Flaa's statements.

